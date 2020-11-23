Takk McKinley claimed by Raiders, thanks 49ers in latest odd saga

McKinley claimed by Raiders, thanks 49ers in latest odd saga originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders added two former teammates Monday who could help their pass rush as they make a push for the playoffs. The Silver and Black claimed defensive end Takkarist McKinley off waivers from the 49ers, and also signed outside linebacker/edge rusher Vic Beasley to the practice squad.

McKinley and Beasley are former first-round draft picks by the Atlanta Falcons and were teammates from 2017 through 2019. Both clearly haven't lived up to expectations, and this has been a wild year for McKinley. He was waived by the 49ers on Friday, two days after being claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals, for failing yet another physical.

His time with the 49ers was extremely brief, but he still made sure to thank the organization for the opportunity.

Quite a journey for Takk McKinley, who now heads to Las Vegas to begin COVID testing after getting claimed off waivers by the #Raiders. pic.twitter.com/iXNUWZIsiq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2020

McKinley is an Oakland native who played four games and recorded one sack for the Falcons this season. He has 17.5 sacks in his four-year career.

Beasley played five games with the Tennessee Titans this season but didn't record any sacks. The former No. 8 overall draft pick was an All-Pro in 2016, his second season in the NFL, when he had 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. Since then, he has 18 sacks in 46 games played.

Jon Gruden and the Raiders are known for taking on reclamation projects and perhaps these two will pan out for Las Vegas.