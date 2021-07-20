Taking on an ultra marathon in extreme heat
The Badwater 135 is an ultra marathon that takes competitors through Death Valley, California. On July 18, runners prepared for the 135-mile journey ahead of them.
Olivia Breen, the British double Paralympic world champion who will compete at the Tokyo Games next month, was left “speechless” after being told that her briefs were “too short and inappropriate” by an official at the English Championships. Welsh para-athlete Breen was wearing official 2021 Adidas briefs when the incident occurred after she competed in the long jump in Bedford at Sunday’s event and questioned whether a male competitor would be subjected to similar remarks. The 24-year-old, who
It pays to play well in major championships.
Ray Allen had some nasty scrapes after a bike crash.
Ryan Fitzpatrick has started 146 career games, and he has played for eight teams. The quarterback this season is the unquestioned starter for his ninth team, and Fitzpatrick rates Washington as the best opportunity he has had in his now 17-year career. “This is the best situation I’ve ever been in or the best situation [more]
Cade Cunningham is the heavy favorite to hear his name called first, while one player is sneaking into the top five after strong pre-draft workouts and meetings with teams.
LeBron James made an appearance during Game 5 of the NBA Finals and drew the attention of many throughout the game.
The European Handball Federation's disciplinary commission imposed a $177 fine per player after the team chose to wear shorts at a recent game.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
As Phoenix tries to force a Game 7, Devin Booker defends Chris Paul's playoff shortcoming while Paul defends Booker's solo scoring dominance.
Wisconsin wants to see Bucks in six.
The former Wisconsin basketball coach commented on the leaked recording from last month:
Yanni Gourde, Jared McCann, and other potential gems for Seattle.
This is like picking up two linemen!
It was bound to happen. After several close encounters, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen finally collided on track – with enormous consequences. It not just rekindled a championship that was drifting towards Red Bull but set it ablaze. Hamilton left Silverstone with a record-breaking eighth victory at the track and renewed vigour. Verstappen left in an ambulance and with his 33-point lead cut to single figures. This first-lap crash was an incident that has changed 2021’s title fight for good. C
The Red Sox have been in a bit of a funk as of late. Here's how their struggles impacted their spot in our updated MLB Power Rankings.
The fan who hit Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball during Saturday's game at Yankee Stadium has been banned for life from every MLB ballpark.
Now this was Bucco Bizarro at its best. The Pittsburgh Pirates swiped three runs Sunday when Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker mistakenly batted a fair ball into foul territory, prompting a wild argument in which New York manager Luis Rojas was ejected. With the bases loaded and one out in the first inning, Kevin Newman hit a dribbler down the third base line.
The 6-foot-10 forward spoke to Yahoo Sports on the impact the Bucks’ culture has had on his career, the mad love he’s getting for the first time, how the series with the Phoenix Suns has changed, being around greatness and why he chose to sign with the Bucks when he had more lucrative offers.
Slow play issues? Never been a problem for Kevin Kisner, long known as one of the quickest players on the PGA Tour.
Giannis Antetokounmpo – as great as he has played overall – has shot just 39-for-66 on free throws in the NBA Finals (59%).