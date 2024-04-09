Taking stock of John Calipari’s career while the Kentucky coach pursues a new challenge

After 15 seasons as head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, 15 seasons of “the gold standard” and “this place isn’t for everyone,” four Final Fours, a national championship and unrivaled recruiting victories, John Calipari is poised to move on.

The 65-year-old Hall of Famer is about to be named the new head coach at Southeastern Conference rival Arkansas.

As we bid Calipari farewell, let’s take a look at the body of work his successor will attempt to replace.

Career highlights and bio

Years coaching UK: 2009-2024.

Record at UK: 410-123.

National championships at UK: One (2012).

Final Fours at UK: Four (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015).

NCAA Tournament appearances at UK: 12.

What he did before coaching at UK: Played basketball at North Carolina-Wilmington and Clarion. Coached at UMass and Memphis at the college level and the New Jersey Nets of the NBA.

Career college coaching record: 813-261 (An additional 42 wins and two losses were vacated by the NCAA due to rules violations.).

Hometown: Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

Alma mater: Clarion.

Born: Feb. 10, 1959.

Coaching chronology

1982-85: Kansas, assistant coach.

1985-88: Pittsburgh, assistant coach.

1988-96: Massachusetts, head coach.

1996-99: New Jersey Nets, head coach.

1999-2000: Philadelphia 76ers, assistant coach.

2000-2009: Memphis, head coach.

2009-2024: Kentucky, head coach.

2024- : Arkansas, head coach.

John Calipari leaves Kentucky after winning 410 games with the Wildcats across 15 seasons.

Coaching record

NCAA

1988-89: Massachusetts 10-18

1989-90: Massachusetts 17-14

1990-91: Massachusetts 20-13

1991-92: Massachusetts 30-5

1992-93: Massachusetts 24-7

1993-94: Massachusetts 28-7

1994-95: Massachusetts 29-5

1995-96: Massachusetts 35-2

2000-01: Memphis 21-15

2001-02: Memphis 27-9

2002-03: Memphis 23-7

2003-04: Memphis 22-8

2004-05: Memphis 22-16

2005-06: Memphis 33-4

2006-07: Memphis 33-4

2007-08: Memphis 38-2

2008-09: Memphis 33-4

2009-10: Kentucky 35-3

2010-11: Kentucky 29-9

2011-12: Kentucky 38-2

2012-13: Kentucky 21-12

2013-14: Kentucky 29-11

2014-15: Kentucky 38-1

2015-16: Kentucky 27-9

2016-17: Kentucky 32-6

2017-18: Kentucky 26-11

2018-19: Kentucky 30-7

2019-20: Kentucky 25-6

2020-21: Kentucky 9-16

2021-22: Kentucky 26-8

2022-23: Kentucky 22-12

2023-24: Kentucky 23-10

Total: 855-263

(Note: Forty-two of these wins and two losses were vacated by the NCAA due to rules violations.)

NCAA Tournament appearances: 23.

NCAA Tournament record: 57-22.

NCAA Final Fours: x-Five.

NCAA championships: One.

NIT appearances: Six.

NIT record: 15-6.

NIT semifinals: Three (1990-91, 2000-01, 2004-05).

NIT championships: One (2001-02).

x-Calipari took UMass to the 1996 Final Four, but that appearance was later stricken from the record books because star center Marcus Camby accepted money from an agent.

NBA

1996-97: New Jersey 26-56

1997-98: New Jersey 43-39

1998-99: New Jersey 3-17

Total: 72-112

Playoff appearances: One (1997-98; lost 3-0 in first round to Chicago).

Coaching awards

2022: Multiplying Good Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service.

2022: C-USA Hall of Fame.

2021: NABC Guardians of the Game Pillar Award (Inclusion).

2020: SEC Coach of the Year (Coaches).

2020: USBWA District IV Coach of the Year.

2020: NABC District 20 Coach of the Year.

2018: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame “Service Above Self” Honoree.

2018: NABC Metropolitan Award.

2015: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee.

2015: Associated Press National Coach of the Year.

2015: Naismith National Coach of the Year.

2015: NABC National Coach of the Year.

2015: The Sporting News National Coach of the Year.

2015: Adolph Rupp National Coach of the Year.

2015: SEC Coach of the Year (AP/Coaches).

2015: USBWA District IV Coach of the Year.

2012: Nell & John Wooden Coach of the Year Leadership Award.

2012: SEC Coach of the Year (AP/Coaches).

2010: Adolph Rupp National Coach of the Year.

2010: SEC Coach of the Year (AP).

2010: Sporting News SEC Coach of the Year.

2010: Yahoo! Sports SEC Coach of the Year.

2010: USBWA District IV Coach of the Year.

2009: NABC National Co-Coach of the Year.

2009: Sports Illustrated National Coach of the Year.

2009: Phelan National Coach of the Year.

2009: C-USA Coach of the Year.

2008: Naismith National Coach of the Year; Conference USA Coach of the Year.

2007: USBWA District 4 Coach of the Year; Basketball Times South Region Coach of the Year.

2006: Conference USA Coach of the Year.

2004: NABC District 7 Coach of the Year.

1996: Naismith National Coach of the Year; The Sporting News National Coach of the Year; Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year.

1994: Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year.

1993: USBWA District I Coach of the Year. Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year.

1992: Eastern Basketball Coach of the Year.

