Taking stock of Auburn football: What must happen down stretch for 2023 to be successful?

BATON ROUGE, LA. — Auburn football has played LSU 56 total times, with the first meeting between the two schools occurring in November 1901.

Only once has Auburn lost by more points to LSU than it did Saturday.

The Bayou Bengals jumped out to a 17-point lead by the time the visiting Tigers could crack the scoreboard. When it was all said and done and the final seconds ticked off the clock, LSU was up 48-18. That 30-point difference is the second-worst loss Auburn has experienced in the series against LSU, with a 45-10 beatdown in 2011 being the only worse outing.

With the loss, Auburn moves to an even 3-3 after beginning the season 3-0. The Tigers are still searching for their first SEC win − they've lost to Georgia, at Texas A&M and at LSU − and have yet to score more than 18 points on the road in 2023.

The regular season is now officially halfway completed. Here are a few things Auburn must do down the stretch to insure coach Hugh Freeze's first season on the Plains doesn't end in a disaster.

Either find the answer throwing the ball or...

LSU was supposed to be the game Auburn posted good passing numbers.

It was in a way, as the Tigers totaled 154 yards through the air. But that came against a defense that came into the game as a bottom-10 pass defense in the country. And if you take away a couple of chunk receptions by tight end Brandon Frazier and wide receiver Jay Fair, the Tigers are left with just 83 passing yards.

If Auburn couldn't figure its offense out against LSU, it may need to lean really hard into the run, just as it did for the final month of last season. With interim head coach Cadillac Williams in charge, the Tigers ran on 70.5% of their plays over the last four games in 2022.

Auburn went 2-2 in those games, took Mississippi State to overtime and threw up 348 rushing yards against Alabama. Maybe the Tigers figure out how to move the ball through the air before 2023 ends, but the switch to a run-heavy offense like Williams had is at least a thought.

Hold onto recruits

Freeze and his staff had a summer to remember in the recruiting department, securing commitments from a couple five-star prospects in wide receiver Perry Thompson and linebacker Demarcus Riddick. With 22 commits in the Class of 2024, Auburn has the No. 18 class in the country, per 247Sports.

The key is to hold onto those pledges, even with the mounting losses. Prove to those recruits they'll be the difference next time Auburn is toe-to-toe with No. 1 Georgia or needs a spark versus LSU.

Take at least one from Ole Miss, Arkansas or Alabama

Auburn went 5-7 last season. For tangible improvement to be shown, the Tigers need to make a bowl game in 2023.

Freeze and his team will host New Mexico State in a tuneup Nov. 18 ahead of the Iron Bowl. That should be an easy victory.

That leaves two more games for Auburn to win to reach bowl eligibility. The Tigers host Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Alabama and go on the road for matchups with Vanderbilt and Arkansas. Beating the Commodores and the Bulldogs would get Auburn to six wins, but a win over the Rebels, Razorbacks or Crimson Tide would really push the Tigers into encouraging territroy.

Especially in the Iron Bowl. A rivalry win in Year 1 would do wonders in helping Freeze's image at Auburn heading into his second offseason.

