Taking stock of Alabama basketball after third straight loss in nonconference gauntlet

There's no time at this hour to be anything but straightforward.

It's 12:47 a.m. central standard time. at the time of writing. Already a weird time for a basketball game to have just wrapped up, the smallness, quietness and darkness of this early hour adds a particular gravity to where Alabama basketball sits in its season right now.

The Crimson Tide (6-5) has lost four of its past five games. Alabama didn't lose back-to-back games all of last season. Of course, this certainly is not last year's team, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. That much is clear after what has transpired over the past few games.

Now, the level of competition must be noted, and prominently so. Alabama just went through an absolute gauntlet of a stretch with all four of those losses to ranked teams, and the three consecutive losses have been to teams ranked in the top 10 in Purdue, Creighton and now Arizona, who beat Alabama 87-74 on Wednesday. It doesn't get much tougher than that stretch, all away from home for the Crimson Tide.

So an 0-3 record over that span figured to be a possibility. But now that it has actually happened, it's hard not to feel some concern if you wear crimson and white. It's human nature for your confidence not to be at an all-time high after losing three games, even if you know how quality the opponents were.

The key will be not losing confidence. Then Alabama will need to find a way to fix the sources of stumbles down the stretch in the losses.

"We've got to do a better job playing for 40," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "We've got to do a better job with the margin things: free throws, rebounds, turnovers, point off turnovers. We've got some stuff we can clean up, and I think we can play with just about anybody in the country."

Limiting fouls will be key as well. Alabama has been called for fouls 24 or more times in each of the past three games. The two main players who man the center spot, Mo Wague and Nick Pringle, fouled out in each of the three losses to Purdue, Creighton and Arizona.

"They're going to have to be more disciplined," Oats said. "Keep their hands off people. Move their feet. I think they're picking some unnecessary ones up that we don't need to get. We also have played three of the best bigs in the country the last three games."

Consistency across the board will be vital. The good news is that a variety of players have shown flashes, but far too often, they haven't been consistent enough for Alabama to win in the end. That will cost a team when facing some of the nation's best, as it has.

But the fact the Crimson Tide has even been in that spot is why it's not time to push panic buttons. Far from it. Have the way the games have ended during the three-game losing streak been disappointing? Sure. Has Alabama been in each game until late in the second half? Absolutely.

The Crimson Tide has the ability to compete with the nation's best. The past three games have proven it. It's just a matter of whether Alabama can put it all together. The Crimson Tide, even after falling to 6-5, is still ranked No. 9 in the nation, per KenPom.

"Losing exposes a lot," Oats said. "Losing exposes a lot about your character. How tough are your guys? Can they come back and continue to learn?"

That will be the difference between this early morning moment becoming a turning point or the start of an unraveling.

