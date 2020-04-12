Taking Stock of All 32 NFL Backfields Post-FA

NFL depth charts are always in a constant state of flux due to transactions, injuries, performance and at-times questionable coaching decisions. The RB position in particular can be tough to stay on top of, as an overwhelming majority of offenses have replaced a single three-down back with committees of various shapes and sizes.

What follows is a more specific breakdown of each team's backfield in order to better determine:

Offenses that are featuring a single workhorse

Fantasy-friendly committee backfields

Situations that fantasy football owners should avoid

Teams that are most open for a rookie back to thrive in 2020

This isn't a full depth chart listing; I'm not concerned about special teams RBs or guys that might not even make the roster come September. Rather, the goal here is to get an early idea of the league's various committee situations in an effort to see both undervalued situations as well as teams that could theoretically enable a highly-productive rookie RB.

Thanks to Pro Football Reference for all snap and touch data.

Notes: Coach Kliff Kingsbury said he'd prefer to have *three* RBs to deploy during the regular season, but this *should* be Drake's backfield if the second half of last season was any indication of what is to come:

Week 9: 19 combined carries and targets, 84% snaps

Week 10: 17, 64%

Week 11: 23, 90%

Week 13: 18, 79%

Week 14: 14, 66%

Week 15: 23, 75%

Week 16: 28, 81%

Week 17: 16, 96%

Overall, Drake worked as the PPR RB4 during Weeks 9-17.

With that said: Edmonds was balling out himself during the first half of the season before battling a hamstring injury for basically the last eight games of the year. The disparity between their respective average draft position makes Edmonds a solid value as one of the league's more-underrated handcuff options.

Of course, the Cardinals aren't paying Drake $8.5 million to sit on the bench. His ceiling is as a true three-down back, and Kyler Murray's dynamic dual-threat ability already helped enable the Cardinals to great heights in the run game..Drake is worthy of an early-round selection in fantasy drafts of all shapes and sizes, but be wary of Kingsbury and company taking a back in the early rounds of the draft.

Historically most rookie RBs drafted outside of the top-three rounds don't go on to be relevant fantasy contributors.

Notes: The Falcons have been hesitant over the years to completely hand over the backfield to a single back. Sure, both Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman were given featured roles when the other was injured, but otherwise we've consistently seen multiple RBs involved in this offense.

Gurley will certainly be the lead back. Just don't underestimate Smith's involvement. The third-year back was the Falcons' most-efficient RB in both the run and pass game in 2019, ultimately playing at least 25% of the offense's snaps in all five of his non-injury shortened games.

Nobody threw the ball more than the Falcons in 2019. It's unlikely we see Gurley flirt with more than 15 or so rushes per week. Still, there's perhaps an underrated TD ceiling here considering Atlanta has posted average ranks of 5.6 and 12 in yards and scoring, respectively, over the past five seasons. Nobody has more rushing scores than Gurley since 2018, and he's entering arguably a better overall offense.

The Falcons are one of just seven teams with 150 or more unaccounted for carries from 2019 to 2020. Check out John Daigle's useful offseason tracker to stay on top of which teams offer the most available opportunity ahead of next season.

Notes: The Ravens kept all three of their RBs fairly involved last season:

Ingram: 15.4 combined carries and targets per game, 46% snap rate

Edwards: 8.8, 36%

Hill: 4.1, 17%

Intriguingly, Hill (50% snaps) worked ahead of both Ingram (30%) and Edwards (19%) when the Ravens were playing from behind during their AFC Divisional Round loss to the Titans. The rookie didn't get a single rush attempt, but Hill (5 targets) was used in the pass game more than Ingram (2) and Edwards (0) combined. Note that Ingram was playing through a calf injury that he suffered in Week 16.

Ultimately, I'm hesitant in expecting much from Hill in 2020. An injury to Ingram would result in Edwards, not Hill, getting the majority of backfield's touches.

Ingram had at least 13 touches in all but two regular season games last season. He again carries a high floor as the lead back of one of the NFL's best offenses, but make no mistake about it: this is still the Lamar Jackson show.

Buffalo Bills

Notes: Frank Gore is gone, meaning Singletary's already-firm stranglehold on this backfield is even stronger. The rookie emerged as a reliable three-down back and played at least 65% of the offense's snaps in every game that he wasn't either injured in, or was just returning from a layoff. He worked as the PPR RB18 during Weeks 7-16.

There's just one problem: Josh Allen is one of the most-productive vultures in the league. Overall, only Todd Gurley (29), Derrick Henry (28), Aaron Jones (24), Christian McCaffrey (22), Alvin Kamara (19), Ezekiel Elliott (18) and Melvin Gordon (18) have more rushing scores than Allen (17) over the past two seasons. Allen and Gore combined for 29 rush attempts inside the 10-yard line last season; Singletary had three.

The Bills might not be done adding to this backfield considering Yeldon was a healthy scratch with both Singletary and Gore healthy in 2019. Still, Bills GM Brandon Beane said Singletary "definitely could" be "the workload guy."

These types of true No. 1 RBs are increasingly rare in today's NFL, making Singletary a potential breakout star in 2020 *if* he experiences even a little positive touchdown regression.

Carolina Panthers

Notes: CMC posted an out-of-this-world 93% snap rate in 2019 on his way to putting together one of the greatest fantasy seasons we've ever seen. Overall, only 2006 LaDainian Tomlinson (481.1) racked up more PPR in a single season than McCaffrey (471.2). The man averaged a full six (!!!) PPR more than the next highest-scoring skill-position player in 2019.

The receiving floor here is what makes McCaffrey's production so absurd. He has two seasons with at least 100 receptions; every other RB in NFL history has combined for three-such seasons. CMC finished 2019 with more PPR from receiving production than all but 12 other players.

It remains to be seen what new head coach Matt Rhule and OC Joe Brady will bring to the table. There's a chance that we see the offense's various talented WRs get more involved in a quick-hitting passing attack led by Teddy Bridgewater, but this expected scheme also sets up nicely for McCaffrey to once again see all the check-downs he can handle. He's again the no-doubt 1.01 fantasy selection.

I'm not buying a reality where McCaffrey gets hurt and Bonnafon inherits a three-down role. Curtis Samuel was getting true RB snaps down the stretch of last season and is capable of siphoning off (at least) a handful of carries per game. It seems likely that Carolina spends a draft pick on the backfield at one point or another.

Chicago Bears

Notes: New OC Bill Lazor regularly utilized committee backfields in previous stops with the Dolphins and Bengals. Don't expect this to change in Chicago.

Luckily, Montgomery and Cohen are different-enough "talents" that there should be enough touches to go around. The former RB didn't fulfill lofty expectations as a rookie, but his 267 touches wound up being good for the 12th-highest mark in the league. Montgomery did begin to come on strong towards the end of the season, averaging more than four yards per carry in four of his five final games after doing so just twice in Weeks 1-12 combined.

Meanwhile, Cohen set career-low marks in yards per carry (3.3) and yards per target (4.4) in 2019. This pass-game efficiency in particular was absolutely brutal. Only 2003 Az-Zahir Hakim averaged fewer yards per target in a single season since the metric began being tracked in 1992. And yet, Cohen joins Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and James White as the only RBs with at least 200 receptions over the past three seasons.

Montgomery has flashed three-down ability, although it's unlikely we see him completely take over this backfield anytime soon. The Bears insistence on paying tight ends instead of offensive linemen is troubling, and the switch to Nick Foles under center won't necessarily be better for the run game considering Foles' statue-esque nature.

15-plus touches per game is more than most RBs can attest to having, although Montgomery still isn't all that sexy at his current low-20 ADP as long as Cohen continues to soak up pretty much all of the backfield's pass-game usage.

Cincinnati Bengals

Notes: Mixon finished 2018 and 2019 as the PPR RB10 and RB13, respectively, despite splitting plenty of snaps with Gio and operating behind one of the league's worst offensive lines. The expected addition of Joe Burrow, combined with the return of 2019 first-round OT Jonah Williams, should help both Mixon's touchdown equity and efficiency.

The problem is that there isn't much reason to believe Bernard (40% snaps) will take a full backseat to Mixon (59%). There is a high floor either way; he was one of just nine RBs with at least 300 touches last season. Still, Mixon's current top-six ADP might be a bit too lofty considering his lack of a featured pass-game role. There's a good chance that this offensive line is again terrible in 2020.

Presently, I'd rather draft at least Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook and Derrick Henry before Mixon.

Cleveland Browns

Notes: The Browns have two of the league's most-talented RBs between Chubb and Hunt. The former RB is arguably the league's single-most beastly creator of yards after contact; the latter averaged a league-high 0.41 missed tackles per touch in 2019, led the league in broken tackles in 2017, and was second in 2018 before being suspended.

There's a real chance that the Browns embrace a two-RB heavy offense in 2020. Neither new head coach Kevin Stefanski nor OC Alex Van Pelt made a habit of utilizing two-RB formations with the Vikings or Bengals, respectively, but Hunt and Chubb complement each other's skill-sets enough to warrant the extra effort.

This is a fantastic real-life duo, but it remains to be seen whether or not Chubb and Hunt can co-exist as fantasy RB1s. Chubb still racked up at least 15 touches in all but one game with Hunt during Weeks 10-17, although the former back's already-pedestrian pass-game role shrunk even further. Both Chubb (PPR RB15) and Hunt (RB17) were more than viable fantasy starters during the second half of last season; just realize each has a somewhat limited ceiling in this crowded offense.

Of course, either Chubb or Hunt would offer potential league-winning upside if the other were forced to miss extended action.

Dallas Cowboys

Notes: Obviously Zeke is locked in as the Cowboys' workhorse RB for the foreseeable future. There have been five instances of a RB getting at least 300 carries since 2016; Elliott is responsible for three of them.

His pass-game role could also rise with long-time TE Jason Witten now in Las Vegas. Zeke was more involved as a receiver in 2019 (54 receptions) than 2017 (26) or 2016 (32), but 2018 (77) was easily Elliott's highest-usage season in the passing game.

The league's No. 1 offense in yards per play doesn't figure to change much under new head coach Mike McCarthy considering OC Kellen Moore will still be calling plays. It's pretty much impossible to treat Zeke as anything other than a top-four RB. Losing stud C Travis Frederick to retirement is far from ideal, but the usage here is too elite for much concern.

The more-intriguing question revolves around the Cowboys' plans for Pollard. The electric rookie RB led the NFL in Elusive Rating (PFF), racking up an absurd 26 broken tackles on just 101 touches. Pollard's worst-case scenario is as a consensus top-three handcuff. The best-case scenario is a slot WR/RB hybrid that's capable of attacking all three levels of the defense.

Denver Broncos

Notes: New OC Pat Shurmur utilized committee backfields during his time in Minnesota before turning over the offense to Saquon Barkley while serving as head coach of the Giants.

Expect something in the middle for Denver. Gordon is undoubtedly the most-talented RB of the group, particularly in the passing game. Lindsay (4.9 career YPC) has been a more-efficient rusher than Gordon (4), but the Broncos also typically offered a more fantasy-friendly offensive line than the Chargers over the years. Nobody broke more tackles than Gordon from 2016-2018 (PFF).

It'd be somewhat surprising if Freeman sees much of a consistent role in this offense. Preseason usage will be important to monitor in order to get a better idea of whether or not Gordon is looking at a true workhorse role, or if he's heading for more of a 1.A./1.B. situation. Either way, Gordon is fairly well positioned for a solid bounce-back season. He likely won't carry a top-10 average draft position at the RB position, making MGIII a high-ceiling fantasy selection that also carries a fairly solid floor considering the price.

Detroit Lions

Notes: This saddens me to write as a long-time #FreeKerryon truther ... but it seems incredibly unlikely that we see the Lions entrust him with a three-down role anytime soon.

In 2018 it took until Week 7 for the Lions to hand Johnson a snap rate of at least 50%. He suffered a season-ending injury fewer than six weeks later. Then Johnson played 55%-77% of the offense's snaps in each of Weeks 1-6 last season ... only to again suffer an IR-worthy injury and miss plenty of action. One of the weaknesses in his NFL combine profile was, "Frame and running style could lead to durability issues." So far this has been true.

The Lions seemed to agree with this notion, playing Johnson on a modest 32% and 45% of the offense's snaps when he returned for the final two games of 2019. Even if he again works as the backfield's most-efficient player, it just seems increasingly unlikely that the Lions trust him with a true three-down role after already being burned twice.

A high-round pick on the position would solidify these concerns.

Green Bay Packers

Notes: Jones was fantastic in 2019, posting 236-1,084-16 rushing and 49-474-3 receiving lines while working as one of the clear-cut focal points of the offense.

And yet, there's a case to be made that the Packers' exceptionally-talented RB will continue to largely be relegated to a two-back committee. Williams didn't play fewer than 40% of the offense's snaps even once after Week 1 when healthy:

Week 1: Jones (61% snaps); Williams (39%)

Week 2: Jones (59%); Williams (45%)

Week 3: Jones (39%); Williams (61%)

Week 4: Williams hurt

Week 5: Williams hurt

Week 6: Jones (49%); Williams (53%)

Week 7: Jones (57%); Williams (40%)

Week 8: Jones (63%); Williams (48%)

Week 9: Jones (59%); Williams (44%)

Week 10: Jones (50%); Williams (50%)

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: Jones (52%); Williams (48%)

Week 13: Jones (58%); Williams (42%)

Week 14: Jones (58%); Williams (42%)

Week 15: Jones (59%); Williams (41%)

Week 16: Williams hurt

Week 17: Williams hurt

The Packers reportedly have made plans with Jones' agent during the offseason to begin discussions on a new deal. This is a sneaky-potential holdout situation, and Jones could be a victim of negative touchdown regression assuming his snap rate doesn't change much.

Jones is plenty talented enough to return RB1 value even without a true three-down role. Still, he carries more risk than some might think, and the ceiling could be further lowered if Green Bay decides to devote draft capital to the RB position.

Houston Texans

Notes: Let's play a game!

Player A: 4.0 yards per carry, 7.2 yards per target, 5.4 yards per touch, 28 years old, 36th-percentile BMI

Player B: 4.4 yards per carry, 7.1 yards per target, 6.5 yards per touch, 26 years old, 59th-percentile BMI

Of course, coach Bill O'Brien traded DeAndre Hopkins for Player A, and Carlos Hyde worked ahead of Player B in 2019. Sigh.

There's certainly evidence to the idea that David is borderline washed. Still, he's locked in as the No. 1 RB in an offense that has fed that player over the years:

2014: Arian Foster had 260 rushes, 59 targets

2015: Alfred Blue had 183 targets, 16 targets (Foster played 4 games)

2016: Lamar Miller had 268 rushes, 39 targets

2017: Miller had 238 rushes, 45 targets

2018: Miller had 210 rushes, 35 targets (missed 2 games)

2019: Carlos Hyde had 245 rushes, 16 targets

Nobody has more unaccounted for carries from 2019 than the Texans.

Duke would be the Texans' starting RB if I was somehow in charge. Curb expectations for this offense in general, but feel free to snag David in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts of all shapes and sizes. He's setting up to be fantasy football's cheapest three-down back.

Indianapolis Colts

Notes: Mack set career-high marks in carries (247) and rushing yards (1,091) in 2019 while also finding the end zone on 10 separate occasions. Still, he posted a sub-50% snap rate in six consecutive games to end the season, as the Colts instead utilized a heavy dose of their backup RBs to complement their often-injured starter.

Hines has earned some dark-horse appeal in this new-look offense that will feature Philip Rivers under center. He possesses an Austin Ekeler-esque skill-set thanks to his demonstrated ability to thrive as a true WR in the slot or out wide. The problem is that the Colts have entrusted Hines with double-digit carries in just two games since 2018. Even an injury to Mack would likely leave Hines in a committee backfield alongside an early-down grinder.

Ultimately, coach Frank Reich has never made a habit of featuring a single RB. Mack and Hines could each provide solid fantasy value with enough opportunity, but this backfield has the potential to feature *three* backs more often than not. Adding another RB through the draft would further complicate this projection.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Notes: Only Christian McCaffrey (403) and Ezekiel Elliott (355) had more touches than Leonard Fournette (341) in 2019. Only McCaffrey (142), Austin Ekeler (108) and Tarik Cohen had more targets than Fournette (100).

The Jaguars' workhorse back somehow only found the end zone on three occasions last season. He was easily one of the most unlucky players in the league. And yet, Fournette finished as the PPR RB7.

Volume is truly king in fantasy football.

The question is whether this sort of elite usage will persist under OC Jay Gruden, who made a habit of utilizing committees during his time in Washington. Fournette might've caught a lot of passes last season, but his average of 5.2 yards per target ranked 37th among 38 players with triple-digit targets. He ranked 39th in success rate among 45 qualified backs, meaning he usually picked up yardage on a few big plays as opposed to consistent positive gains.

Basically, there's a reason why the Jaguars operated as the league's 26th-ranked scoring offense while making Fournette the engine. Don't expect a new scheme to again center so heavily around one player. An early-round pick, particularly one that can catch passes, would further heighten concerns surrounding Fournette's projected 2020 usage.

Kansas City Chiefs

Notes: It remains to be seen if the Chiefs will devote a top-round pick to the RB position, particularly after signing ex-Raiders RB Washington for added depth.

Honestly, why should they? Williams has been nothing short of spectacular since being handed a three-down role late in the 2018 season, consistently providing plus-receiving ability to complement explosiveness in the run game.

Williams battled some injuries along with LeSean McCoy early in the 2019 season before absolutely balling out down the stretch:

Week 16: 16-65-0 rushing, 3-27-1 receiving, 51% snaps

Week 17: 12-124-2, 4-30-0, 66%

Divisional Round: 12-47-2, 2-21-1, 97%

AFC Championship: 17-45-1, 5-44-0, 85%

Super Bowl: 17-104-1, 4-29-1, 86%

We shouldn't necessarily expect Williams to play more than 70% of the offense's snaps on a weekly basis, particularly if the Chiefs do wind up spending a top-four round pick on another RB. Still, even a 50%-60% role is immensely valuable for a pass-catching back inside one of the league's most-productive offenses.

It's unlikely either Thompson or Washington would inherit a true three-down role if Williams is forced to miss time. Coach Andy Reid hasn't been afraid to add veteran backs and immediately get them involved over the years.

Los Angeles Chargers

Notes: The Chargers played four games with Melvin Gordon last season:

Week 1: Ekeler (12-58-1 rushing, 9-96-2 receiving, 75% snaps); Jackson (6-57-0, 1-4-0, 25%)

Week 2: Ekeler (17-66-1, 6-67-0, 74%); Jackson (7-59-0, 1-5-0, 26%)

Week 3: Ekeler (9-36-0, 7-45-0, 65%); Jackson (5-26-0, 4-4-0, 38%)

Week 4: Ekeler (18-60-1, 5-62-1, 72%); Troymaine Pope (10-20-0, 2-14-1, 42%)

The difference entering 2020 is the presence of Tyrod Taylor under center. Ekeler is already due for some negative touchdown regression after going off for 92-933-8 receiving in 2019. Ekeler is a special talent; his average of 8.6 yards per target is the highest mark among 69 RBs with at least 50 targets since 2017. Still, the potential for Jackson and potentially another back to further eat into his carries won't help the ceiling.

Taylor helped spearhead some of the NFL's most-productive rushing attacks during his time in Buffalo. However, LeSean McCoy had just 50, 57 and 77 targets during the 2015-2017 seasons, respectively.

It seems rather unlikely we see Ekeler fully replicate his majestic receiving production from last season in this crowded and unknown offense.

Meanwhile, Jackson carries legit late-round fantasy value with the potential for oodles of upside if Ekeler is forced to miss any time. Small sample size be damned: nobody averaged more yards per carry than Jackson (6.9) in 2019. He was also one of just nine players to have multiple scores nullified by penalty.

Los Angeles Rams

Notes: Not having Todd Gurley around changes everything in an offense that remains in control of one of the league's brightest offensive minds. Nobody scored more rushing touchdowns than Gurley over the past two seasons, and only the Texans (254) have more unaccounted for carries than the Rams (228).

Week 6 was the only game the Rams played in 2019 without Gurley:

Brown: 11-40-0 rushing, 0-0-0 receiving, 67% snaps

Henderson: 6-39-0, 1-9-0, 33%

Gurley otherwise commanded at least 70% of the offense's snaps in 10-of-15 games. Still, Brown was easily the more active backup, playing at least 20% of the offense's snaps in eight games compared to just two for Henderson.

Henderson appears to be the better receiving back, although it seems unlikely he completely relegates Brown to the bench. Perhaps even John Kelly gets involved

New OC Kevin O'Connell isn't a stranger to dealing with complicated RB situations after running the Redskins' offense in 2019. Adding another back to the equation through the draft isn't out of the question. For now, I'd bet on Brown being the better fantasy value when also considering average draft position.

Miami Dolphins

Notes: Goodness gracious what a mess.

This offensive line ranked 32nd and 29th in adjusted line yards and adjusted sack rate, respectively, in 2019 (Football Outsiders). Their lone additions to the unit thus far are bust OT Ereck Flowers and ex-Patriots G/C Ted Karras.

There's a reason why this offense's only consistent success last seasons was jump balls to their plethora of big-bodied receivers.

Howard is certainly good enough to siphon away a large workload from whatever stud RB the Dolphins wind up drafting. Perhaps new OC Chan Gailey will lean on one back like he did in his most-recent gig with the Jets, but it's going to be an uphill battle for the backfield's future rookie.

This team's porous offensive line, combined with the extreme likelihood that Howard turns this into a committee, has me fading this situation for the time being.

Remember: Ryan Fitzpatrick led the 2019 Dolphins in rushing.

Minnesota Vikings

Notes: Cook has a real case as the league's best-pure runner with the ball in his hands. The lead back of a Gary Kubiak-coached offense has averaged north of 290 touches per season, largely serving as a fantasy cheat code over the years. Overall, he's enabled eight different RBs to a combined 15 seasons as a top-12 PPR season from 1995-2019:

Terrell Davis (x4)

Arian Foster (x3)

Steve Slaton (x2)

Clinton Portis (x2)

Mike Anderson

Justin Forsett

Olandis Gary

Cook

Cook played at least 60% of the offense's snaps with 16-plus touches in every game from Weeks 1-11 before getting injured in 2019. A potential holdout is troublesome, but there's little doubt that Cook will continue to cook (sorry) as the focal point of this offense if on the field in 2020.

The Vikings' 2019 third-round pick should be considered a universal top-three handcuff option along with Tony Pollard and Latavius Murray, although I prefer the latter backs at the moment when considering Mattison ranked dead last among 45 qualified backs in success rate as a rookie. Further failure to more consistently pick up positive yardage could be an issue if relied on as the featured back. Boone continues to flash with limited opportunity.

New Orleans Saints

Notes: Kamara has caught 81 passes in each of the past three seasons. Christian McCaffrey has also accomplished this feat. Every other NFL RB has combined for just four-such instances during this span.

The ceiling is the roof for the Saints' stud RB. New Orleans has never made a habit of throwing deep, and why should they? Nobody can guard Michael Thomas, and we've yet to see a defense find a solution to Drew Brees targeting Kamara on option routes.

Kamara missed two games due to injury last season and admitted that he didn't feel like himself upon returning. And yet, he finished as the PPR RB9.

A healthier season, combined with the potential for positive touchdown regression, makes Kamara a realistic candidate to lead the position in fantasy points in 2020.

We saw just how special Murray can be in this offense on two occasions with Kamara sidelined last season:

Week 7: 27-119-2 rushing, 6-31-0 receiving, 84% snaps

Week 8: 21-102-1, 9-55-1, 82%

Murray will be a fringe flex play when Kamara is healthy. Still, Tony Pollard is the only handcuff I'd rather have at this point.

New England Patriots

Notes: We usually don't have much of an idea of how the Patriots' backfield will shake out. This appears to be even more true than usual entering 2020:

Will Michel retain his stranglehold on early-down work despite functioning as one of the league's least-effective high-volume RBs last season?

Will 2019 third-round pick Harris make a leap up the depth chart after an offseason to get healthy?

Will White even be heavily involved now that Tom Brady is in Tampa Bay?

Will Burkhead continue to push for double-digit touches whenever he's healthy enough to suit up?

Will Brandon Bolden get some reps too?

Will the return of FB James Develin limit the amount of snaps the offense utilizes two-RB formations?

In three words: I don't know.

New York Giants

Notes: Barkley has been one of the NFL's few true three-down workhorses since entering the league in 2018. Sure, he's entering a new offense, but new OC Jason Garrett is one of the only play-callers that we can feasibly expect to give the Giants' stud RB an even larger role.

There's little that Barkley isn't capable of achieving on the field. The man is a borderline alien.

Barkley is my No. 2 overall RB behind only last year's reigning king.

Don't expect to see Lewis or Gallman for more than a few snaps before the Giants are either up or down multiple scores late in the fourth quarter. An injury to Barkley would almost undoubtedly lead to a committee of sorts.

New York Jets

Notes: The Jets added a plethora of capable offensive linemen in free agency to help fix last season's train-wreck of a unit. Overall, the Steelers and Jets averaged a league-low 1.4 yards before contact per rush. Only Daniel Jones was pressured more often than Sam Darnold.

Basically, it was an impossible situation for Bell to thrive in. This isn't to say he didn't try; Bell's 59 broken tackles were the ninth-highest mark among all RBs in 2019. He continued to ball out when lined up as a true WR, as has been the case throughout his entire career.

Coach Adam Gase continues to give the opposite of endorsements about Bell's status as the offense's featured back. Still, money usually talks in these types of situations. The potential for a year three leap from Darnold, combined with increased target share with Robby Anderson gone, makes Bell a prime bounce-back candidate that should be plenty affordable based on his current average draft position as the PPR RB15.

Las Vegas Raiders

Notes: The good news: Jacobs was nothing short of spectacular as a rookie (PFF):

Elusive Rating: 103.6 (No. 2 among 61 qualified RBs)

Broken tackles: 78 (No. 2)

Yards after contact per attempt: 3.48 (No. 8)

15-plus yard runs: 16 (No. 3)

I'm not exaggerating when I say that Jacobs deserves to be in any conversation surrounding the top-five RBs with the ball in their hands.

The only question is whether or not the Raiders are ready to truly feature Jacobs on an every-down basis. The rookie played fewer than 60% of the offense's snaps in all but four games last season, ultimately catching just 20 passes despite demonstrating plenty of ability as a three-down back during his time at Alabama.

Ideally, the only reason why the Raiders held back Jacobs as a rookie was because he was playing through a fractured shoulder. He has the talent to explode with a heightened receiving role and possesses a high-rushing floor either way.

The other reason could be because of Richard, who has averaged an impressive 7.5 yards per target in each of the past two seasons and is worthy of a backup role.

Hopefully the departure of DeAndre Washington shrinks what was a three-back committee in 2019, but Smith does have the potential to steal snaps.

Philadelphia Eagles

Notes: Jordan Howard was taking over this backfield before getting injured in Week 9.

All Sanders proceeded to do with his enhanced opportunity was ball the hell out with a massive near every-down role:

Week 11: 11-38-0 rushing, 2-9-0 receiving, 85% snaps

Week 12: 12-63-0, 3-23-0, 85%

Week 13: 17-83-0, 5-22-1, 88%

Week 14: 15-45-0, 4-24-0, 57%

Week 15: 19-122-1, 6-50-1, 71%

Week 16: 20-79-1, 5-77-0, 81%

Week 17: 9-52-0, 3-(-)1-0, 31% (injured)

Wild Card: 14-69-0, 3-8-0, 73%

Overall, Sanders worked as the PPR RB8 from Weeks 11-17. He possesses big-play ability as both a rusher and receiver while also displaying an elite level of savagery as a pass blocker. Sanders has top-10 RB ability ... assuming the Eagles don't do anything too dramatic in the early rounds of the draft.

It's just tough to believe that coach Doug Pederson will break his career-long trend of embracing committee backfields. Yes, Sanders owns the top-three highest single-game snap rates from a RB under Pederson, but Scott was already starting to siphon away some pass-down work during the last month of the season.

Sanders *should* work as the Eagles' featured RB next season. Still, this will be a situation to monitor all the way through August in order to make sure Pederson doesn't get crazy with another committee. I'm fine draft Sanders outside of the top-12 RBs, but anything higher seems a bit risky.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Notes: Conner was truly fantastic in 2018, leading the league in broken tackles in Weeks 1-13 prior to suffering an ankle injury.

Then Conner regressed across the board in 2019, undoubtedly fueled by the Steelers' atrocious QB play and league-worst offensive line in yards before contact per rush. The likes of Samuels and Snell were also plenty involved throughout the season, leaving an offense that used to boast a yearly sure-thing workhorse RB with nothing more than a multi-back committee.

Further complicating matters is that The Athletic's Ed Bouchette "fully expects" the Steelers to draft a running back with Conner entering his contract year.

I'd bet that Conner leads the Steelers in touches in 2020, and they're also in prime position for a bounce-back campaign if Ben Roethlisberger can stay healthy. Still, it seems unlikely we see Conner get the same type of 80%-snap role that we saw in 2018 while Le'Veon Bell was holding out. This point will be particularly likely if the Steelers do in fact wind up selecting a RB in the earlier rounds of the draft. Conner is an easy fade at his current top-20 ADP.

San Francisco 49ers

Notes: Seriously, who knows

This backfield was an absolute mess to try to figure out in 2019:

There were brief moments of clarity between some injuries, but coach Kyle Shanahan has shown absolutely no fear in simply going with the hot hand. Mostert earned the starting role at the end of the regular season, worked behind Coleman in the Divisional Round, ripped off a 29-220-4 performance in the NFC Championship ... and then posted a relatively mundane 62% snap rate with the season on the line in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers boasted the league's No. 2 scoring offense last season while running the ball more than anyone other than the Ravens. There will be rushing production in this offense, but it's going to be tough to predict on a week-to-week basis. Don't be surprised if Shanahan and company add to the position with a mid-round pick. Mostert is the best guess to lead the backfield in touches, although this again figures to be a fairly volatile situation that is better approached in best-ball formats.

(Please trade Breida to Tampa Bay).

Seattle Seahawks

Notes: Carson was my selection for the inaugural Jameis Winston All-Star Team:

"The Seahawks snagged Carson in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. He wound up being the team's most-efficient RB as a rookie in a hilariously-crowded backfield that included: Eddie Lacy, Mike Davis, Thomas Rawls, J.D. McKissic and C.J. Prosise.

Then Seattle drafted Rashaad Penny with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2018 draft and everyone assumed that Carson would work as a clear backup. This didn't happen, as Carson wound up taking over the backfield and posted 247-1,151-9 rushing and 20-163-0 receiving lines with just three fumbles in 14 games.

Carson's plus athleticism (77th-percentile SPARQ-x athlete) and physical running style has led to a plethora of wild highlights over the years. He literally flipped over a man once.

Still, 2019 featured an alarming mix of good and bad moments.

Career-high marks in carries (278), rushing yards (1,230), receptions (37), receiving yards (266) and receiving scores (2).

Only Nick Chubb (79), Josh Jacobs (78) and Christian McCaffrey (75) broke more tackles than Carson (74) in 2019 (PFF)

Carson led all RBs with seven fumbles. Inconveniently for fantasy managers, Carson had two separate three-game streaks of fumbles that led to multiple in-game benchings.

Carson largely split reps with Penny when both were healthy down the stretch of last season. More funny business and inability to hang on to the ball could force coach Pete Carroll's hand sooner rather than later, but in the meantime expect to see more defenders grasping for air more times than not when attempting to bring down the Seahawks' boom-or-bust RB."

Rumors are circulating that the Seahawks could add a third back to the equation. I'm not inclined to spend a high pick on Carson despite his tantalizing upside if he somehow manages to hold on to the damn ball. Meanwhile, Penny's best-case scenario is as a 1.B. committee back; his worst-case scenario is as an incredibly-limited backup that might not be close to 100% at the moment after suffering a late-season torn ACL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notes: Yes, Tom Brady called Ronald "Ron." Also yes, both the front office and coaching staff have seemingly gone out of their way to praise Jones during the offseason. Add in the reality that Peyton Barber is now on the Redskins, and there's a reason why Jones has emerged as a sleeper entering 2020.

I don't buy it.

I like RoJo, but that usually only applies to conversations that also include Barber. Jones couldn't even beat out Ogunbowale for the majority of the offense's pass-down work last season. He was immediately benched upon blowing a pass-blocking assignment after finally seizing the job away from Barber. Clearly the Bucs are going to add a RB at some point in the draft, and they've already said they wouldn't mind if that RB can provide receiving value.

Jones may very well get the opportunity to start and runaway with the job in 2020. Still, this is one of the top situations in the league when it comes to likelihood that another RB (or two) are added to the situation. Proceed with caution until we have a better idea of the pecking order

Tennessee Titans

Notes: Henry was the position's triple-crown winner in 2019, leading the league in rush attempts (303), rush yards (1,540) and rushing touchdowns (16). He had at least 16 touches in every single contest despite at times losing snaps to Dion Lewis in negative game script situations. The Big Dog managed to finish the season as the PPR RB5 with this role and enters 2020 in pretty much the exact offensive situation.

And somehow, Henry is perhaps going into next season undervalued. The absence of Lewis or any true pass-down RB on the depth chart means that Henry could flirt with a near every-down role for the first time in his career. Henry won't be confused with Christian McCaffrey or Alvin Kamara as a receiver anytime soon, although only Austin Ekeler (8.6), Kyle Juszczyk (8.2), Miles Sanders (8.1) and Kareem Hunt (7.9) have averaged more yards per target than Henry (7.5) among 69 RBs with at least 50 targets since 2017.

It's tough to name a more-terrifying player with a head of steam in NFL history than Henry. The Titans have every reason to feed him more than ever while on the franchise tag. There's little reason to bet against Henry as a top-five finisher in 2020.

Washington Redskins

Notes: Lmao.