After taking seven sacks, Joe Burrow vows to get the ball out faster

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow endured a rough day in Sunday’s 27-3 loss to the Ravens, taking seven sacks along the way. He knows that can’t keep happening.

Burrow put the blame primarily on himself, saying he needs to feel the pass rush and get rid of the ball more quickly than he has so far this season.

“I didn’t play very well, and we as an offense didn’t play very well,” Burrow said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I can get the ball out of my hands faster, and I wasn’t very accurate today, which was disappointing to me. I thought we had a great week of practice and it just didn’t carry over.”

Burrow has been sacked an NFL-high 22 times this season, putting him on pace for 70 this season — if he lasts a full season getting hit that much. Burrow said after the game that the Bengals can adjust.

“We know how to handle pressure from a defense,” Burrow said. “We’ve handled it the last three or four weeks. We just didn’t handle it well today.”

The Bengals won’t be contenders this year, but they hope Burrow has them in contention for years to come. To do that, he’ll have to get rid of the ball faster.

