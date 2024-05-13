Taking a look at the Week 13 D1Baseball rankings

The college baseball regular season is coming to an end and Florida is set to face an opponent that recently jumped up six spots to No. 9 on the D1Baseball rankings.

The folks at D1 gave Georgia one of the biggest bumps of the weekend following a sweep over South Carolina. Florida already lost a series to the Gamecocks, so the transitive property is not on the Gators’ side this week.

The Bulldogs weren’t the only SEC team to jump up a few spots inside the top 10. Kentucky moved up two spots to No. 2 after securing a series win in extra innings in Gainesville on Sunday.

Looking at the rest of the SEC, Tennessee remains in the top spot following a series win over Vanderbilt, Arkansas moved up to No. 3 and knocked Mississippi State from No. 14 to No. 16 and Texas A&M fell to No. 5 after dropping a series to Ole Miss.

South Carolina is the only other team from the conference inside the top 25 at No. 24.

Florida begins its final regular season series with Georgia on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. The game will air on SEC Network+.

The full rankings from D1Baseball can be found here.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire