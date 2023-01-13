Taking a look at the top QB prospects in the 2024 NFL draft class

The 2024 quarterback draft class is loaded with potential superstars.

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams headlines the group after his masterful season at USC. Williams threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns, adding 10 more scores on the ground. He is in line to be the next first-round pick from Lincoln Riley’s offense.

Joining Williams in the Pac-12 are two excellent senior quarterbacks, Bo Nix (Oregon) and Michael Penix (Washington). The former transfers broke out on the scene with their news programs in 2022 and are ready to run it back next season.

Drake Maye shot up draft boards following his fantastic redshirt freshman season. He helped lead UNC to the ACC championship game, throwing 38 touchdowns in the process. Maye looks the part of a future NFL quarterback.

Texas’ Quinn Ewers is a prime candidate to take a massive jump going forward. He has one of the best arms in the nation and should be more comfortable in the starting role.

NFL teams are going to have plenty of options at quarterback in the 2024 class. Here is a complete look at some of the notable players eligible to turn pro after next season.

Caleb Williams (USC)

Drake Maye (UNC)

Quinn Ewers (Texas)

Bo Nix (Oregon)

Michael Penix Jr. (Washington)

Jordan Travis (Florida State)

Spencer Rattler (South Carolina)

