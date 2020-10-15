Taking a look at the strength of the Seattle Seahawks schedule the rest of the way originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Through the first five weeks of the NFL, there are only four remaining NFL teams this season:

The Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, and the Seattle Seahawks all have the privilege to say they are the last unbeaten teams on the market.

For the Seahawks, the 5-0 start is the first in franchise history and it is due to in large part of Russell Wilson and his MVP like start through the first five games - leading the league in passing touchdowns (19).

The offense has been red hot, the defense has been the biggest question for this team. The Seahawks have given up the most first downs, and passing yards, through the first five games.

There is obviously some concern in that department.

Thankfully, the team is on a bye week this, and players, such as Jamal Adams and Quinton Dunbar, should be healed up by the time they come back from the bye week.

With players having a chance to rest and heal up, and with the offense playing like they are playing right and being in the groove they are in, can the team stay underfed for the remainder of the year?

Per CBS Sports, here are the remaining games this season for the Seahawks:

Week 7, Oct. 25: at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox) Week 8, Nov. 1: vs. 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

vs. 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox) Week 9, Nov. 8: at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Fox) Week 10, Nov. 15: at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox) Week 11, Nov. 19: vs. Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET (Thursday Night Football, Fox/NFLN/Amazon)

vs. Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET (Thursday Night Football, Fox/NFLN/Amazon) Week 12, Nov. 30: at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday Night Football, ESPN)

at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday Night Football, ESPN) Week 13, Dec. 6: vs. Giants, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

vs. Giants, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox) Week 14, Dec. 13: vs. Jets, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

vs. Jets, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS) Week 15, Dec. 20: at Redskins, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

at Redskins, 1 p.m. ET (Fox) Week 16, Dec. 27: vs. Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

vs. Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS) Week 17, Jan. 3: at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

When you look at Weeks 7-12, it might be their toughest test yet.

The challenge for the Seahawks will be playing the Cardinals (3-2), 49ers (2-3), Bills (4-1), Rams (4-1), and Eagles (1-3) twice for the remainder of the year.

We can all somewhat agree that the Jets, the Washington Football Team, and the Giants are probably the easiest games remaining for the season.

The 49ers are fairly banged up on both sides of the ball, but with how the Seahawks are playing on offense I don’t see that team stopping them. But you can never count them out.

The rest of their division -the Cardinals and the Rams- are both teams who love to pass the ball and are probably the biggest threat to the Seahawks with the weaknesses the team has.

And when you add the Bills and Eagles - two playoff teams from 2019- the road to the end of the season gets a little harder.

The first game back from bye comes against the Arizona Cardinals, which will most likely be a shootout against Kyler Murray and Wilson the whole game.

The Seahawks have been playing incredible football all season, and I know Seahawks fans and the team want to continue this hot streak they are on and stay unbeaten.

For now, they rest and prepare their bodies for the long stretch of the remainder of the regular season.