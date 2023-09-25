Taking a look back at a weird but memorable Week 3

Every Sunday night, the Football Night in America crew tries to make sense of the day that was in the National Football League.

Which means we did it again last night, after a weird and memorable third full day of NFL action in the 2023 regular season.

So have a look or a listen or both at the breakdown from Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Maria Taylor, Matthew Berry, and me.

The biggest news of the day included the Dolphins scoring 70, the Patriots continuing their mastery of the Jets, the Chiefs extending the Bears' very bad week, the Cardinals shocking the Cowboys, and the Vikings out-Chargering the Chargers.