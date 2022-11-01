Taking a look at Auburn’s week ten outlook according to College Football News

Auburn dropped its fourth straight game last Saturday to Arkansas. The loss was also Auburn’s fifth of the season.

After such a rough stretch, the powers that be decided that it would be best for the program if Bryan Harsin was no longer in charge, thus announcing a change in leadership. Here is the official statement from the athletic department regarding the dismissal of Harsin:

Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program. President Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program. Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football.

The upcoming game at Mississippi State will be an interesting one, as Auburn also announced the hiring of John Cohen as athletic director. Cohen served as leader of the Bulldogs’ athletic programs since 2017.

After the barrage of news on Monday, where does Auburn stand heading into week ten of the college football schedule? College Football News has broken it down.

Here is Auburn’s outlook ahead of their ninth game of the season at Mississippi State according to the outlet.

Overall Ranking: No. 39

Auburn somehow rises in this week’s rankings from No. 47 last week to No. 39 this week. Looking at Auburn’s remaining opponents, Mississippi State and Alabama rank ahead of Auburn while Texas A&M and Western Kentucky rank slightly below the Tigers.

SEC Ranking: No. 10

Again, in a surprising move, College Football News has promoted Auburn two places in this week’s SEC rankings from No. 12 to No. 10.

The move is not only surprising due to Auburn’s loss to Arkansas, but Missouri also went on the road to defeat South Carolina. The loss by the Gamecocks was bad enough for them to drop from No. 7 to No. 12, while Missouri moved up two spaces to No. 11.

Bowl Projection: Missing Out

The Tigers took positive steps in the overall rankings and SEC rankings, but are still on the outside looking in when it comes to a bowl bid.

Auburn will need to win at least three of its final four games in order to qualify for a bowl. If the Tigers are able to do that, destinations such as the Birmingham Bowl, Gasparilla Bowl, and Liberty Bowl are on the table for the Tigers.

