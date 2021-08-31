After the Patriots released Cam Newton, Simms and I reconvened at the set of PFT Live for a special edition focusing the Newton news and all associated angles and issues.

From how it happened, why it happened, what happens next, and whether what happened ultimately prompts another team with a rookie quarterback to make a similar move with its own veteran starter, it’s all covered in the segment.

So grab your lunch, pull up a chair, click on the video, and check out our special bonus segment of PFT Live.

And stay with us all day long for all moves and news and analysis resulting from one of the business days on the NFL calendar.

Taking a look at all angles of the Cam Newton release originally appeared on Pro Football Talk