Taking a look at 3 more potential targets for Auburn basketball in the transfer portal

AUBURN — The transfer portal is in full swing, and Auburn basketball is active.

The Tigers have already seen one player leave — KD Johnson will use his fifth year of eligibility elsewhere — and they're hosting transfer guard JP Pegues on a visit from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to Auburn Live. Pegues has played the last three campaigns at Furman, averaging 18.4 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 34.1 minutes per game as a junior.

Pegues, who was one of 49 Division I players to average at least 7.5 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc last season, likely won't be the only player in the portal Auburn shows serious interest in. The Tigers must wait and see what key pieces such as Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell plan to do before they go hard in the pursuit of other transfers.

Here are three portal targets Auburn could look at, depending on how the roster shakes out over the next few weeks:

Darlinstone Dubar (Hofstra)

A veteran wing who's played four seasons of college basketball, former three-star recruit Darlinstone Dubar began his career at Iowa State before transferring to Hofstra in April 2021. The 6-foot-8 Dubar, who 24/7 High School Hoops reported Saturday had been contacted by Auburn, would seemingly be a good fit as a reserve small forward behind Chad Baker-Mazara if veteran Chris Moore moves on and if incoming four-star freshman Jahki Howard isn't yet ready to play.

Dubar was uber efficient from 2-point range last season; he was one of two players to average at least 17.5 points while making more than 64% of his shots from inside the 3-point arc, according to College Basketball Analytics. He also averaged an impressive 6.8 rebounds per game, which would've ranked second at Auburn last season.

Omaha Biliew (Iowa State)

There aren't any reports linking Iowa State transfer Omaha Biliew to Auburn, but it wouldn't be the first time the Tigers took a former five-star recruit after a disappointing freshman season. That happened three years ago with Walker Kessler.

Biliew, tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 12 player in the Class of 2023, appeared in 20 games and played 7.4 minutes per game with the Cyclones last season. He was a McDonald's All-American coming out of Waukee High School in Iowa, where he averaged 22.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 blocked shots per game as a senior.

The 6-foot-8 Biliew doesn't have the size or shot-blocking ability of Kessler, but he wasn't a five-star prospect for no reason. Perhaps Auburn could take on another reclamation project.

Assa Essamvous (St. Bonaventure)

Assa Essamvous, a native of Gabon, was originally known as Yann Farell when he got to St. Bonaventure as a three-star recruit out of Brewster Academy in Maryland. He opted to go by his new name this past season so that he could "better represent his family lineage," according to the Bonnies.

Essamvous, who is listed as a 6-foot-6 forward, has appeared in 65 games over his last two seasons at St. Bonaventure, starting 64 and averaging 7.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in 26.8 minutes. He knocked down 41.9% of his 3-pointers on 4.8 attempts per game as a freshman before seeing both of those figures shrink to 33.6% and 4.0, respectively, as a sophomore.

Adam Zagoria reported Monday that Auburn was one of eight schools to speak with Essamvous since he hit the portal.

