Taking a lap around the NASCAR Cup Series as midseason approaches

Chances are if you’ve been tuned into NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, you’ve been wildly entertained. Through 15 races we’ve witnessed everything from unlikely contenders to on-track antics and post-race punches, and we haven’t even reached the halfway point.

Following a third-straight sell-out crowd, the NASCAR Cup Series is riding high out of St. Louis and off to the west coast at Sonoma Raceway, their final stop in the west before returning in the heat of the playoffs this October.

With only 11 races remaining until the postseason, let’s take a lap around the sport to get up to speed with what’s been going on.

Byron's breakout has been NASCAR'S best story

One of the most pleasant surprises of the 2023 season has been the ascension of 25-year-old William Byron. The driver of the No. 24 for Hendrick Motorsports has not only been leading the charge for the powerhouse organization over names like Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, he’s been the class of the field through 15 races.

Coming off what could be deemed his best season yet, Byron is well on his way to shattering all prior personal records, and makes a strong case as the clear-cut favorite for the championship.

Byron leads NASCAR’s premier level in wins (three) including the March race at Phoenix Raceway, top-five finishes (seven), top 10s (nine) and laps led (717) with the third-best average result (12.2) among drivers who’ve completed every race to this point.

While we’re used to seeing HMS annually torment the competition, this is the first time we’re seeing the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion live up to the sky-high expectations instilled upon him when he began his first full-time campaign in Cup five years ago.

Whether a long-time fan or a casual viewer, odds are you know the No. 24 has become synonymous with dominance in NASCAR courtesy of Jeff Gordon. More than halfway through the regular season, it appears Byron is more than capable of carrying on a winning tradition.

Kyle Busch (8) stands next to his car before the start of the NASCAR 400 auto race at Dover Motor Speedway Monday, May 1, 2023, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Jason Minto)

NASCAR veterans making their mark

Although Byron has predominantly been the one putting the competition on notice, there are a couple former champions and veterans who might have something to say once NASCAR returns to Phoenix for the finale.

The first would have to be Kyle Busch, who just scored the 63rd Cup win of his career at World Wide Technology Raceway and series-tying third of the season. Since embracing a change in scenery at Richard Childress Racing this year, “Rowdy” has looked like his old self with eight top 10s and race-winning speed each week.

In a 36-race season, consistency is key, and Busch’s former teammate, Martin Truex Jr., ranks among one of the best in that regard. The 2017 champion is a weekly top-10 contender with one win under his belt and the second-best average in the series.

Shockingly, Ryan Blaney is the driver who leads the competition in average finishing position (11.3) by virtue of his series-best nine top 10s. Until snapping his 59-race winless streak two weeks ago in the Coca-Cola 600 crown-jewel event, the Team Penske product was a silent killer. Now the sport is on notice.

Finally, there’s no denying the talent and speed showcased most the season by Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin. However, as made evident by their 17.1 and 13.1 averages respectively, it’s very much been a “checkers or wreckers” mentality for the pair of veterans so far in 2023.

Denny Hamlin endured a violent, head-on collision with the wall on Monday after being intentionally turned by Chase Elliott.

A star is scorned

Five-time Most Popular Driver and 2020 champion Chase Elliott has been making headlines all season, but for the wrong reasons.

After scoring a season-best runner-up finish at Auto Club Speedway back in February, the driver of the No. 9 for Hendrick Motorsports would end up being sidelined for six races due to a fractured tibia following a snowboarding accident in Colorado.

Since returning in April, Elliott picked up three top 10s — including a third-place finish at Darlington Raceway — through six starts and was granted a waiver to remain eligible for the playoffs.

Things took a turn for the worse, literally, at Charlotte Motor Speedway after Elliott intentionally wrecked Hamlin on the frontstretch going nearly 180 mph. On top of taking himself out of contention while challenging for a top-five and in need of a good points day, the 27-year-old was issued a one-race suspension this past weekend at Gateway.

The bottom line: It doesn’t matter who you are, NASCAR won’t stand for drivers essentially using their cars as a weapon. They set the precedent last year for a similar incident involving Bubba Wallace, and they’ve proven they’ll remain consistent with these calls. As they should.

Tough going for Arizona's drivers

To put it bluntly, it’s been a rough year for Arizona-born drivers in 2023.

Tucson’s Alex Bowman started the year off by setting the Cup Series ablaze as one of the hottest drivers in the sport with six top-10 finishes through 10 races and even leading the driver standings for three straight weeks.

Unfortunately, much like his teammate Elliott, Bowman suffered a fractured vertebra after a violent sprint-car wreck sent him airborne back in April. Although only sidelined for three races, the driver of the No. 48 lost all momentum and points built up from a strong start and now sits 17th in the standings (six points out of a playoff-spot).

As for Glendale’s Michael McDowell, it’s been an uphill battle from the drop of the green flag. Coming off a career-best season, the 2021 Daytona 500 champion had nearly impossible expectations to replicate when taking into account he’s working with a brand-new team outside of his spotter.

However, things could be looking up for the 38-year-old. McDowell scored his second top 10 of the season this past weekend, where you can make the case he put up his most competitive effort of the season after battling through adversity all day.

The circuit's next stop, Sonoma, is where McDowell scored a season-best third-place finish last year. Serving as one of the most established road course racers in the business, it will be interesting to see if he can parlay momentum into results in wine country.

NASCAR postseason probables

With 10 different winners through 15 races and only 11 remaining until the playoffs, that leaves six spots up for grabs in determining who will contend for the 2023 championship at Phoenix Raceway.

Byron, Busch, Larson, Blaney, Truex, Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. have already punched their ticket into the Round of 16 with a win. So who are the next likely candidates to join them?

The two favorites would have to be Kevin Harvick and Elliott. Harvick, who currently sits third in the standing in his final season, has been the most consistent Ford driver next to Blaney. As for Elliott, it would be a shock if he didn’t score a win before the playoffs.

The next most sensible choice is Ross Chastain, who’s led the standings on multiple occasions this season while continuing to ruffle feathers along the way. From there, it’s a bit of a toss-up, but Wallace, Ty Gibbs and Brad Keselowski seem like the best bets.

Predicted playoff field: William Byron, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs and Brad Keselowski.

