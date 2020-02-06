Taking inventory of the Warriors' 13 draft picks through 2026 season

Wow.

What a crazy last two days for the Warriors leading up to the NBA trade deadline.

Now that the dust has settled, let's take a look at the Warriors' 13 draft picks through 2026.

2020

1) their own first-rounder (it's top-20 protected and they definitely will keep it)

2) Utah Jazz's second-rounder (from the Willie Cauley-Stein trade)

3) Dallas Mavericks' second-rounder (from the Alec Burks-Glenn Robinson trade)





*they traded their own second-rounder (and Andrew Bogut) to Dallas in July 2016 to make room for Kevin Durant*

2021

1) their own first-rounder

2) Minnesota Timberwolves' top-three protected first-rounder (from the D'Angelo Russell trade, which becomes unprotected in 2022 if not conveyed)

3) Minnesota Timberwolves' second-rounder

4) Denver Nuggets' second-rounder (from the Alec Burks-Glenn Robinson trade)







*they traded their own second-rounder to New Orleans during the 2019 draft to acquire Alen Smailagic at No. 39 overall*

2022

1) their own first-rounder

2) their own second-rounder

3) Toronto Raptors' second-rounder (from the Alec Burks-Glenn Robinson trade)





2023

1) their own first-rounder

*they traded their own second-rounder to New Orleans during the 2019 draft to acquire Alen Smailagic at No. 39 overall*

2024

No picks

*they traded their first-rounder (top-four protected) to the Memphis Grizzlies in last summer's Andre Iguodala deal (it's top-one protected in 2025 and protected in 2026), and traded their second-rounder to the Atlanta Hawks on the morning of the 2019 draft to acquire the No. 41 overall pick (Eric Paschall)

2025

1) their own first-rounder

*they traded their second-rounder to the Nets in the sign-and-trade that sent Kevin Durant to Brooklyn and D'Angelo Russell to the Warriors

2026

1) their own first-rounder

*they traded their second-rounder (along with Damian Jones) to the Hawks last July in the deal that brought Omari Spellman to the Warriors

***

