Taking inventory of the Warriors' 13 draft picks through 2026 season
What a crazy last two days for the Warriors leading up to the NBA trade deadline.
Now that the dust has settled, let's take a look at the Warriors' 13 draft picks through 2026.
2020
1) their own first-rounder (it's top-20 protected and they definitely will keep it)
2) Utah Jazz's second-rounder (from the Willie Cauley-Stein trade)
3) Dallas Mavericks' second-rounder (from the Alec Burks-Glenn Robinson trade)
*they traded their own second-rounder (and Andrew Bogut) to Dallas in July 2016 to make room for Kevin Durant*
2021
1) their own first-rounder
2) Minnesota Timberwolves' top-three protected first-rounder (from the D'Angelo Russell trade, which becomes unprotected in 2022 if not conveyed)
3) Minnesota Timberwolves' second-rounder
4) Denver Nuggets' second-rounder (from the Alec Burks-Glenn Robinson trade)
*they traded their own second-rounder to New Orleans during the 2019 draft to acquire Alen Smailagic at No. 39 overall*
2022
1) their own first-rounder
2) their own second-rounder
3) Toronto Raptors' second-rounder (from the Alec Burks-Glenn Robinson trade)
2023
1) their own first-rounder
*they traded their own second-rounder to New Orleans during the 2019 draft to acquire Alen Smailagic at No. 39 overall*
2024
No picks
*they traded their first-rounder (top-four protected) to the Memphis Grizzlies in last summer's Andre Iguodala deal (it's top-one protected in 2025 and protected in 2026), and traded their second-rounder to the Atlanta Hawks on the morning of the 2019 draft to acquire the No. 41 overall pick (Eric Paschall)
2025
1) their own first-rounder
*they traded their second-rounder to the Nets in the sign-and-trade that sent Kevin Durant to Brooklyn and D'Angelo Russell to the Warriors
2026
1) their own first-rounder
*they traded their second-rounder (along with Damian Jones) to the Hawks last July in the deal that brought Omari Spellman to the Warriors
