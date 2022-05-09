Taking an early look at the top 15 CB prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class

The 2022 NFL draft came and went with the Eagles passing on a cornerback and safety in all seven rounds, choosing to address the position via undrafted free agency.

Cornerback was deemed an urgent position of need with no established starter at the position opposite Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay.

It’s the third time in four years that Philadelphia has bypassed selecting a cornerback in the draft. It’s the fifth time in six years they haven’t selected a safety.

The Eagles really like the young cornerback already on the roster and add former Clemson All American cornerback Mario Goodrich via undrafted free agency as well.

If 2022 doesn’t produce a starter opposite Slay, the 2023 NFL draft offers an opportunity to find a successor and starter at both spots.

Here are the top 15 cover guys to watch heading into the next college football season.

Kelee Ringo, Georgia



A redshirt freshman on Georgia’s dominant National Championship defense, Ringo sealed the Bulldogs title win with a pick-six late in the fourth quarter. A huge cornerback at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Ringo allowed just a 40.7% completion percentage in coverage last year.

Eli Ricks, Alabama

Originally on the LSU roster, Ricks followed up Derek Stingley’s 2019 claim as the best true freshman cornerback in the country in 2020 after only allowing 13 catches on 28 targets for 237 yards.

A huge cornerback like Ringo, Ricks transferred to Alabama this offseason and is slated to start for the Crimson Tide.

Malachi Moore, Alabama

In 2021, Moore saw time in all 15 games, totaling 17 stops, including two for loss, one interception, a quarterback hurry, and one pass breakup.

Moore was named to the Nagurski Trophy Watch List and selected as a third team All-American in the preseason by Pro Football Focus.

Clark Phillips III, Utah

An All Pac-12 performer, Phillips is the best non-SEC cornerback on the board with terrific speed and even better ball skills in coverage.

Standing only 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, Phillips earned a 76.4 coverage grade as a sophomore last season and was a huge reason for the Utes making the Rose Bowl.

Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

Next in a line of solid cornerbacks who transitioned to the NFL, Pritchett spent time at the nickel and on the outside last year as Auburn tried to find him snaps alongside Roger McCreary and Jaylin Simpson.

In 2022 Pritchett will have a chance to establish himself as Auburn’s next top corner.

Latavious Brini, Arkansas

A former Georgia cornerback who moved on to Arkansas, Brini was the Bulldogs starting star for much of this season, finishing with 38 tackles and eight pass breakups on the season.

Joey Porter Jr., Penn State



The son of the former Steelers’ pass rusher, Porter Jr. was named third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and honorable mention by the media.

Last season he made 13 starts at cornerback, finishing with 51 tackles (40 solo), one forced fumble, one interception, and four pass breakups.

Garrett Williams, Syracuse

Williams spurned the NFL draft for one more season with the Orange.

Williams has been a starter at cornerback the last two seasons and was a 2020 Freshman All-American and has led the ACC in pass breakups in each of the last two seasons.

Tiawan Mullen, Indiana



Mullen had a terrific freshman season and can vault himself up this list if he returns to that form.

A Florida native, Mullen missed most of the 2021 season with a foot injury, and he’s decided to come back to Indiana for his senior season, where he’ll get to play with his brother, Trevell Mullen.

Mekhi Garner, LSU

A transfer who spent three seasons with the UL-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns, cornerback Garner transferred to LSU and the SEC with the idea that he could improve his game against some of the best wide receivers in the country. He’ll immediately be asked to fill the void left by Derek Stingley Jr and Eli Ricks.

In their annual series of top returning talent, Garner was named as the sleeper at cornerback for this class by Pro Football Focus.

Cam Smith. CB, South Carolina

The 6-foot-1, 187-pound cornerback picked off three passes, had 9 passes defended, and finished with an 89.7 coverage grade last season.

Smith was named second-team All-SEC by the Associated Press and fourth team All-SEC by Phil Steele… earned second-team All-SEC and Honorable Mention All-America honors from ProFootballFocus… played in 11 games with seven starts.

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB ,TCU

One of the best cover corners in the Big 12 Conference over the past two seasons, Hodges-Tomlinson was an All-American as a sophomore, and the nephew of TCU great LaDainian Tomlinson has 21 career pass defenses and 75 career tackles to go along with his two career interceptions.

Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

All-Pac-12 second-team defensive back.

He finished sixth on the team with 58 tackles and led the Pac-12 and ranked 20th nationally with 12 passes defended – two interceptions, 10 deflections.

Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri



In his first year after switching from wide receiver to cornerback, Abrams-Draine displayed his versatility, playing multiple positions for the Tigers’ defense.

In 2021 as a redshirt freshman, Abrams-Draine picked off three passes and had 9 passes defended while splitting his time between the slot and outside.

Tony Grimes, CB, UNC

A former No. 1 cornerback recruit who enrolled at North Carolina early, Grimes has only allowed 40 catches on 80 targets for 524 yards through his first two seasons.

