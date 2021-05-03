Taking an early look at the top 15 QB prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class

The Eagles will now embark on a long-term rebuild with a new head coach in Nick Sirianni and a fresh start at quarterback with Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles used a 2020 second-round pick on Hurts and since the four games in 2020 weren’t a true gauge of his talents at quarterback, he’ll get the entire 2021 season to prove he’s the guy.

With the Eagles passing on a quarterback, Philadelphia has started the process of building around Hurts and he’ll every opportunity to become the signal-caller of the future.

If Hurts isn’t the answer during 2021, the 2022 NFL Draft class offers some interesting prospects, but none with the resume of Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, or Trey Lance.

Below we give an early look at 15 of the top quarterbacks who could be options for the Eagles and their two possible three first-round picks depending on the Colts 2021 season.

Malik Willis -- Liberty

Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis (7) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Camping World Stadium.

Another quarterback coming from the Quincy Avery passing tree, Willis could be the No. 1 quarterback on the board by the end of the 2022 campaign. the 6-foot-1, 220-pound junior is coming off a 2020 season in which he passed for 2,260 yards, completed 64 percent of his passes, had a 20-6 touchdown-interception ratio, while also rushing for 944 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. According to The Athletic, Avery says Willis has “the livest arm out of anybody" despite working with DeShaun Watson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Jalen Hurts.

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) gets off a pass against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.

2020 stats (12 games): 237-of-348 (68.1 pct.), 3,586 yards, 30 touchdowns, 7 interceptions; 92 carries, 146 yards, 5 touchdowns Howell broke out in 2019 under Mack Brown, throwing 38 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. The freshman completed 61 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards. Howell has some real talent and skill as a passer while using his legs well also.

Kedon Slovis, QB, USC

Southern California Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) is pressured by Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) in the second half during the Pac-12 Championship at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Oregon defeated USC 31-24.

2020 stats (6 games): 177-of-264 (67.0 pct.), 1,921 yards, 17 touchdowns, 7 interceptions Slovis pushed JT Daniels out the door after an excellent freshman season for USC in 2019, completing 72 percent of his passes for 3,502 yards with 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Slovis has a quality arm with accuracy and impressive poise.

JT Daniels, QB, USC

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) spins out of pressure by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Joel Dublanko (41) in the fourth quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Georgia Bulldogs won, 24-21.

Georgia Bulldogs Vs Cincinnati Bearcats Chick Fil A Peach Bowl 2020 Jan 1 2021

Having Daniels as returning QB gives Georgia an edge in the SEC, as the USC transfer started off his 2020 season with four straight wins. Daniels logged a 67.2% completion rate, along with 1,231 yards, 12 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Jayden Daniels, QB, Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs for a touchdown past Oregon State Beavers linebacker Doug Taumoelau (42) during the second half at Reser Stadium.

Daniels completed 58.3% of his passes last season, throwing five touchdown passes and having one pass intercepted. The Sun Devils only played four games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also rushed for 223 yards and four touchdowns for ASU, which went 2-2.

Spencer Sanders, QB, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Sanders put on a display of brilliance against Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl victory

Jacob Zeno, QB, Baylor

Baylor Bears quarterback Jacob Zeno (14) throws fro the pocket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at McLane Stadium.

The Bears will deal with the departure of star quarterback Charlie Brewer, who’s headed to Utah as a graduate transfer. Zeno showed his ability to perform under pressure during a memorable performance in the conference championship game and a strong season could set him up for NFL success.

Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (14) throws a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Utah State Aggies during the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium.

Crum has drawn interest from NFL scouts after throwing for 3,806 yards and 32 touchdowns with just four interceptions while rushing for 1,037 yards and 10 scores over the past two seasons. Crum led a Golden Flashes offense that averaged 606.5 yards per outing in 2020 and 49.8 points per game.

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) carries the ball in the fourth quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Georgia Bulldogs won, 24-21.

Georgia Bulldogs Vs Cincinnati Bearcats Chick Fil A Peach Bowl 2020 Jan 1 2021

Ridder guided the Bearcats to an American Athletic Conference title and an appearance in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl this season. Ridder completed 66.2% of his passes for 2,296 yards with 19 touchdowns and six interceptions this season, as Cincinnati won its first nine games before falling 24-21 to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Ridder earned American Offensive Player of the Year honors and was a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award. In three seasons, Ridder has 6,905 passing yards with 57 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Layne Hatcher, QB, Arkansas State Height: 6-0. Weight: 196.

Florida International defensive lineman Kevin Oliver (94) dives after Arkansas State quarterback Layne Hatcher (3) during the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Arkansas State defeated Florida International 34-26.

Jc Camelliabowl 61

The former Crimson Tide quarterback found his rhythm at Arkansas State. Hatcher went 116 of 194 passing for 2,058 yards and 19 touchdowns to two interceptions in 2020.

Emory Jones*, QB, Florida Height: 6-2. Weight: 199

Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) throws a pass against the Oklahoma Sooners in the third quarter at ATT Stadium.

After appearing in 24 games over the course of three seasons, the redshirt junior took a back seat to Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask, but 2022 should be his year.

Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.

The Iowa State star logged 2,750 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions in the 2020 season after a breakout 2019 season that saw Purdy log 3,982 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

Tanner Morgan, QB, Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) drops back for a pass in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at TCF Bank Stadium.

After a breakout 2019 campaign, Minnesota went 3-4 in 2020. As a junior, Morgan regressed, completing 106 of 183 passes (67.9%) for 1,374 yards and seven touchdowns to five interceptions in seven games. In 2019, Morgan went 210 for 318 (66%) with 3,253 yards and 30 touchdowns to seven interceptions. His NFL future could depend on 2021.

Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

2020 stats (11 games): 214-of-317 (67.5 pct.), 3,031 yards, 28 touchdowns, 7 interceptions; 81 carries, 160 yards, 6 touchdowns According to Pro Football Focus, Rattler finished with the highest grade among all Big 12 quarterbacks. PFF ranked their top 10 returning quarterbacks for 2021 with Rattler sitting firmly at the top.

Rattler made throws out of the pocket on the run that very few can make. In fact, his 92.1 passing grade outside the pocket was nearly six grading points higher than any other college quarterback. And let’s not forget that his receiving unit didn’t help matters — Rattler had seven big-time throws that were dropped this season, the most any college quarterback has had to endure in a season since 2014.

Bo Nix, QB, Auburn

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Texas A&M defeated Auburn 31-20.

Nix already has the co-sign from Jordan Palmer, and the Auburn star has the poise and presence to become a top pick. “There are the two things I look at — confidence and maturity — before arm talent, before size, before any of that,” Palmer said. “Nix is more confident and mature than most of the guys I’ve ever been around” https://twitter.com/Ben_Baby/status/1252638992270602240 In his freshman season with the Tigers, he threw for 2,542 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also added 313 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

