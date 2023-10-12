Taking a deeper look inside Ole Miss' offensive numbers halfway through the regular season

Oct. 12—It's becoming fairly obvious that Ole Miss isn't going to have trouble winning shootouts.

The No. 13 Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC) have the No. 7 scoring offense in college football at 41.7 points per game — ranking only behind LSU in the SEC.

Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart has taken the necessary steps in Year 2 leading the offense. Dart, who has thrown for 1,638 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions, is 17th nationally in passing efficiency, 13th in yards per attempt and 10th in yards per completion. He is the No. 11 graded quarterback in college football according to Pro Football Focus.

Ole Miss averages 489.3 total yards per game — 12th nationally and third in the SEC — and has committed just three turnovers, fewest in the conference. Outside of the matchup at Alabama, Ole Miss has scored at least 27 points in every game. Dart is operating the offense masterfully; even on days when things aren't going perfectly, as was the case with Arkansas, Ole Miss is still able to put plenty of points on the scoreboard.

But what do the deeper numbers tell us about the Rebels' offense in 2023? It's pretty darn good, but it's far from perfect.

Among the talking points for Ole Miss' offense, at least early in the season, was the team's struggle to run the ball. The No. 3 rushing offense in college football a year ago brought back most of its key pieces — namely sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins, Dart and four of five starting offensive linemen. After failing to run for 100 yards in two of the first four games of the season, the ground attack has found its stride over the last two games with an average of 256.5 yards a contest.

Judkins battled through injury earlier in the season but has looked more like himself in recent weeks, highlighted by his season-high 177 yards against LSU. Senior Ulysses Bentley IV has been explosive the last two weeks with 90 and 94-yard efforts, respectively. Head coach Lane Kiffin has said he's not afraid to keep feeding the hot hand, and Bentley was at times unstoppable against the Razorbacks. Despite the slow start statistically, the Rebels are tied for seventh in the country in overall running grade.

Senior wide receiver Tre Harris is tied for No. 9 in PFF's wide receiver grades. He's missed time with injuries but is still tied for tenth nationally with six touchdown grabs. The Rebels have three players inside the top-80 nationally in receiving yards: senior Jordan Watkins (536 yards, 17th), senior Dayton Wade (390 yards, 65th) and Harris (367, 80th). As a team, the Rebels are tied for 14th in the country in overall receiving grade, per PFF.

The offensive line brought back both starters at tackle, senior Caleb Warren at center and senior Jeremy James at guard. Junior Eli Acker also had plenty of starting experience at the other guard spot. Victor Curne and Quincy McGee were brought in from Washington and UAB, respectively, and were inserted at left tackle and left guard spots. As a group, the Rebels are tied for 51st nationally in run blocking and are 50th in passing blocking, according to PFF's grading. Just one starting lineman has a run blocking grade above 65 (Warren). Three starters have pass block grades above 65 (Curne, McGee and Warren).

One of Ole Miss' biggest offensive issues a season ago was efficiency in the red zone, as the Rebels converted points on just 79.7% of trips inside the opposing 20-yard line. That number is much better this season, as the Rebels have scored on 86.7% of trips in the red zone. Also of note is the team's fourth-down conversion rate — a 75% success rate, tied for 13th nationally — far higher than the 48.6% mark last season. Through six games last season, Ole Miss was converting fourth downs at a 60% success rate. Third downs have been an issue this season, though, as the Rebels are converting at just a 38.5% clip, 80th nationally.

michael.katz@djournal.com