Taking a deeper look at Florida State football's Class of 2024 commits, targets

It's been a big month for Florida State football's Class of 2024.

The Seminoles landed seven commits, including a 4-star, and saw their national ranking from 247 Sports jump to No. 11 and from On3 to No. 8.

FSU is continuing to climb and the month isn't even over.

With so many new names coming to Tallahassee, here's a closer look at FSU football's recruiting Class of 2024.

Biggest pickups

4-star Luke Kromenhoek, QB (Savannah, Georgia)

2024 4-star Florida State football quarterback commit Luke Kromenhoek on his official visit on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Tallahassee, Florida.

This was a "diamond in the rough" pick-up for the Seminoles.

While Kromenhoek was still highly-ranked when he committed to FSU in March 2022, he's risen as one of the top quarterbacks in his class.

An impressive performance at the Elite 11 competition has boosted his rating on nearly every recruiting site to 4 stars and is ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 3 quarterback in the Class of 2024.

To add on top of all of that, he has constantly been visiting Tallahassee and has played a significant role in recruiting the rest of his class.

2024 tight end Landen Thomas out of Moultrie, Ga. became FSU's second 2024 commit Monday night.

Thomas kicked off a busy spring/summer recruiting period for FSU, committing in April over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Since then, he has made three trips to Tallahassee for his official visit, Norvell's 7-on-7 Camp and Elite Camp.

At 7-on-7 camp, Thomas shined bright as a receiver that can do just about everything, dominating on the ground and through the air. At Elite Camp, he stood out amongst a large, talented group and started establishing a connection on the field with Kromenhoek.

These past few years FSU has brought forth an impressive passing offense. Thomas's edition only makes that richer.

4-star Kameron Davis, RB (Albany, Georgia)

Dougherty’s quarterback Kameron Davis scrambles in the pocket to avoid a sack from the Cavaliers’ defense.

Davis's junior year stat line proves that he is something special and that he has some big expectations in his final high school season. He rushed for a whopping 2,736 yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging 228 yards a game. That overall rushing stat line was the 24th-best in the nation last season.

He committed to FSU over Colorado, Georgia, and others in February 2021, staying locked in with the Seminoles for two and a half years. There is the question of how Davis will transition to the college game, but if it's anything like the numbers he's been putting up in high school, FSU has no need to worry.

4-star Micahi Danzy, RB (Tallahassee, Florida)

Florida High junior Micahi Danzy (8) celebrates a touchdown in the Class 2S state semifinal matchup between Florida High and Bishop Verot on Dec. 2, 2022, at Mike Hickman Stadium. The Seminoles won, 38-28.

Danzy is another huge gain for FSU at running back. He isn't just fast on the gridiron but is one of the all-around fastest sprinters in the state, country, and even the world. In addition to recording 1,809 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns last fall, he won the FHSAA Class 2A track state titles in the 200 and 400 dashes.

He's also ranked as the second fastest 400 under 18 runner in the world, clocking a PR of 45.99 this summer. Many expect Danzy to also walk onto FSU's track and field team when he arrives. While he has proven his strengths are at running back, Danzy's speed can be utilized in so many ways.

3-star Jonathan Daniels, OL (Pensacola, Florida)

Jonathan Daniels (74) runs a drill during football practice at Pine Forest High School in Pensacola on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

FSU has locked down three offensive line commits this cycle, and Daniels has to be the biggest pull of the trio. The four-star committed to FSU over Georgia and Kentucky on July 13. During his time in high school, Daniels has played a critical role in helping Pine Forest become not just one of the top teams in Florida but in the nation.

The Seminoles continue to beef up their offense and Daniels is another piece that fits perfectly into that puzzle.

On the rise

3-star Ricky Knight III, ATH (Palm Beach, Florida)

Benjamin's Ricky Knight III signals a first down after making a catch against Jensen Beach in Palm Beach Gardens on September 22, 2022.

Committing to FSU following his official visit in June, Knight has been rising fast in the Palm Beach and national rankings. He is ranked as the No. 81 athlete in the country, coming off a decent season with The Benjamin School.

On the defensive side of the ball, he recorded 33 tackles and one interception. On offense, he caught four passes for 92 yards on the receiving end. While he wasn't extremely active his junior year, his game continues to grow at a fast pace and he'll be playing with one of the top teams in Palm Beach County, Cardinal Newman.

3-star Jamorie Flagg, OL (Miami, Florida)

Sitting at a three-star rating on most recruiting sites, at 300 pounds and 6 foot 3 inches Flagg has the potential to have a monster senior season. He committed to FSU in December over Florida, Colorado, and others. His efforts on the offensive line allowed Miami Washington to generate 2,614 yards of rushing offense and 1,186 yards of passing offense.

He has some room for growth, but his size alone adds even more depth to this class's offensive line.

Possible commitments

5-star Charles Lester III, CB (Venice, FL)

Riverview wide receiver Charles Lester III (1) tries to escape the grip of Venice defensive linebacker Damon Wilson (11) during their schoolÕs matchup up on neutral ground at Sarasota HIgh School. MATT HOUSTON/HERALD-TRIBUNE

Lester is a major target for the FSU coaching staff, and he is leaning heavily toward becoming a Seminole. He's visited Tallahassee more than 10 times and raved to the media after his official visit on June 16. He's taken two other official visits to Colorado and Alabama and has shown a lot of interest in Colorado. He is committing on July 28.

Last season, with Sarasota Riverview, he recorded 354 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He has since transferred to Venice, which was the 2022 Class 4S state runner-up, losing to Lakeland, 21-14.

3-star Jalewis Solomon, ATH (Ellaville, Georgia)

Jalewis Solomon

FSU has gone in big on recruits from Georgia, landing four from the Peach State in the Class of 2024, and Solomon is another one it is eyeing. He took three official visits in June, most recently traveling to FSU on June 23. On3 predicts that FSU has a narrow edge to land him, but Georgia and South Carolina are in close contention.

He'd be a major gain at wide receiver to the Seminoles, recording 1,210 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season with Schley County. He also added 29 tackles and three interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. He is committing on August 5.

5-star KJ Bolden, ATH (Buford, Georgia)

Recruit K.J. Bolden visits Ohio Stadium during the Ohio State, Michigan game.

Can FSU pull in two five-star recruits in the next two weeks? Possibly. Despite Bolden showing significant interest in Georgia and Ohio State, with most recruiting outlets saying he'll become a Bulldog, FSU is still in the race. He has made two unofficial visits to FSU, with the most recent coming on April 3.

Bolden went on five official visits last month to Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and Auburn. Last season, he recorded 422 receiving yards and two touchdowns at Buford High School. He is committing on August 5.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Here's a deeper look at Florida State football's Class of 2024 commits, targets