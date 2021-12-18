Taking a deep dive into new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford’s resume

Karl Dorrell got his guy on Friday afternoon with the hiring of Mike Sanford as the Colorado Buffaloes newest offensive coordinator.

CU’s offensive coordinator search took 19 days from the time former OC/WRs coach Darrin Chiaverini was fired on Nov. 28.

The hire was somewhat of a surprise following a Thursday report that said Colorado was interested in Pitt wide receivers coach Brennan Marion. When Sanford’s hiring became official, the reaction from Buffs country was mixed, to say the least.

Regardless, Sanford is now tasked with leading the Buffs offense to greener pastures in 2022. There’s no doubt he’s a run-first coordinator, and that was likely a large reason why Dorrell was intrigued.

Sanford has been at some major programs in recent years and there’s still optimism that his experience will translate well to Boulder.

Here’s a look at the 39-year-old Sanford’s 17-year collegiate coaching career.

2005-06: UNLV, graduate assistant/quarterbacks and specialists

Sanford was a graduate assistant under his father and UNLV head coach Mike Sanford Sr.

2007-08, 2011-13: Stanford, various roles

2007-2008: Offensive assistant/quarterbacks (coached alongside Jim Harbaugh)

2011: Running backs

2012: Recruiting coordinator/running backs (helped recruit the Pac-12’s top-rated class)

2013: Recruiting coordinator/quarterbacks and wide receivers

Sanford helped the Cardinal go 34-7 from 2011-13 with two Pac-12 titles. He coached Rose Bowl offensive MVP running back Stepfan Taylor, Kansas City Chiefs QB draft pick Kevin Hogan and All-American wide receiver Ty Montgomery.

2009: Yale, recruiting coordinator/fullbacks and tight ends

2010: Western Kentucky, passing game coordinator/quarterbacks

2014: Boise State, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

In his first season as an offensive coordinator, Boise State went 12-2, won the Mountain West Championship Game and beat Arizona in the Fiesta Bowl.

2015-16: Notre Dame, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

Notre Dame finished 10-3 in 2015 while averaging 466.4 yards of total offense per game. Sanford also coached NFL WR’s Will Fuller and Chase Claypool.

2017-18: Western Kentucky, head coach

Western Kentucky went 9-16 during Sanford’s two seasons.

2019: Utah State, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

With Sanford leading Utah State’s offense, the Aggies went 7-6 with now Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love.

2020-21: Minnesota, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

Sanford was a run-first OC coordinator at Minnesota with 16 of his 19 games coached featuring a 100-yard rusher. But, the Gophers averaged just 26.1 points last season, 86th in the FBS.

