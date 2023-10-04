'Taking it day by day': Canton South football QB Poochie Snyder eyes return from injury

CANTON TWP. — Poochie Snyder feels he is in a much better spot now.

We're not talking about the Canton South quarterback being the newly-crowned Stark County career passing yards leader. It's a record Snyder is proud to hold. It's a record that may last for many years to come.

For Snyder, being on the field with a team that has a shot to do great things is also important. That's where he was Tuesday, four days after he broke the county record in a game he ultimately had to leave because of a finger injury on his throwing hand.

The unbeaten Wildcats, who host Fairless on Friday, are still taking things gradually with Snyder. The plan was to have him throw short passes on Tuesday and open things up more as the week progresses.

"I'm kind of taking it day by day," Snyder said Tuesday.

Snyder experienced a wild roller coaster ride last week when South beat Triway 35-28. He made history in the second quarter when he broke the county record of 9,181 career passing yards held by Sandy Valley's Cameron Blair. It came on a 73-yard touchdown pass to Tre Wilson.

"It was awesome," Snyder said. "I really didn't know where I was at. I knew I was 130 yards (away) going in. We had two great drives before that, and I didn't know where the yardage was at.

"We ran a similar play two times before that. I got sacked one time and missed him on a similar wheel route. I said 'Let's hit it again.' I threw it. I watched him catch it. He got it on the left side and ran all the way to the right. It was just awesome to see.

"That's when they told me 'You broke the record.' My family was in the stands. I had a lot of people there. It was a really great moment."

Late in the first half, though, being a county record holder was the last thing on Snyder's mind. He injured his finger while running a quarterback draw. After coming up short of the end zone, Snyder ran off the field holding his hand.

"I never really experienced an injury like that," Snyder said. "By the looks of people, it brought me down a little bit more, too.

"Honestly, I can't lie to you. I wanted to kind of finish the drive. I wanted to punch it in before halftime, and then they kind of talked about the severity of it. I kind of knew I just had to go get it checked and go get better.

"I talked to the team at halftime," Snyder said. "They rallied behind me. They kind of knew the situation."

Snyder left Triway at halftime and was first treated at Aultman Orrville Hospital. Then he had to go to Akron Children's Hospital to see a hand specialist. He didn't get home until 4:30 a.m.

He didn't miss the end of the Wildcats' stunning victory over the Titans. Courtesy of his brother Silas, Snyder watched freshman Brodee Beegle's game-winning touchdown pass to Wilson with 2:30 left on FaceTime.

"I watched the whole second half," Snyder said. "I saw everything live. My phone was like at 50% by the time the game was over.

"It was kind of frustrating knowing that I couldn't be out there with them. The defense gave up three touchdowns, but we made the stops when we had to. For the offense to score late and to get the stop to win it, it was really nice to see."

With the county passing yards record and an injury scare behind him, Snyder hopes to play again as early as Friday. He and the 7-0 Wildcats still have a lot to play for this season.

"That was kind of a personal night for me, breaking that record, but it's all about us," Snyder said. "It's all about all the guys on the field going forward."

Reach Mike at mike.popovich@cantonrep.com

On X: @mpopovichREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton South football's Poochie Snyder hopes to play soon after injury