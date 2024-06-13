Taking a cue from the Marquette Women’s Pool League

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – For decades, the Marquette Women’s Pool League has brought together local women to share in good times while also making a point to give back to the community they play in.

“Every Wednesday night, we get together,” said Mary Pleaugh, President of the Marquette Women’s Pool League. “And we have different bars that sponsor all of us. We have a couple of teams at the Wooden Nickel, Third Base, Rose’s Dugout – that’s who sponsors us. We get together, have fun, and we keep a log of all the events, who’s ahead and everything like that. We have a blast. You play each other and you get to talk with people and meet new people and you get some really good friendships once you get to know these ladies.”

In addition to their friendly competition, a big draw for the members is the camaraderie between one another.

“I had a friend that played. I was 27 years old when I started playing and it was so much fun,” said Susan Oakland, a member of the Marquette Women’s Pool League. “We had so many teams back then and it was just going from place to place, meeting new friends and having a really good time.”

“It’s kind of fun to be at this age, playing for all those years. I like it when younger people come in and they see me, being an old lady, I can’t reach on the on the pool table very well. They think ‘Ah, no problem’ but they learn quickly,” said Marquette Women’s Pool League member Terri T.

“You don’t have to be a hotshot,” Oakland said. “When I first started playing, I never played before. When somebody said I wasn’t very good, I practiced and practiced and practiced. It’s a lot of fun.”

“The camaraderie with the girls,” said Candy Beauchamp, Marquette Women’s Pool League. “Our captain and I have played since 1991, so we’re old friends now. I came from downstate in the early ’90s. I had played pool down there since I was 18. So when I came up here, it’s been a part of my life for so long. I lived right by the Third Base, and so I went in there and I asked if they needed a player. I got on that team and been playing ever since”

The league couldn’t survive without sponsors, many of which are local bars and restaurants that open their doors to teams throughout their season.

“We own Rose’s Dugout and we sponsor the Rose’s Dugout women’s teams. We have two teams on Wednesday nights when they come here during the winter time,” said Rose’s Dugout owners Marty and Sandy Rose. “We bought the bar back in 2019, and actually Mary was the first one that came and talked to us about it and asked if we’d sponsor. We said yeah, and then we had another team come and ask and we sponsor them too. It’s actually a lot of fun to watch. You come down here and watch these these women – they can shoot pool. It’s interesting and it’s a lot of fun.”

Each year, the team hosts a banquet commemorating the season, and members come together to vote on a community organization to give back to.

“At the end of the year we have a big banquet. We get donations and then we all donate to different organizations, like this year we donated to the Jacobetti Veteran’s facility,” Pleaugh said. “Everybody brought things in for the banquet and we took three boxes over to them. We go on and we’ll ask each team captain to talk to your team and see who they wanted to vote for to give our donations to each year. It helps, and we want to be part of the community as well as having a fun ladies night out.”

In recent years, the league has seen its number of teams begin to shrink. While its members are going strong, they’re welcoming new members with open arms.

“We need younger players because there are quite a few older people that still play, but we’re not going to play forever and to keep it going we need the younger girls coming in,” Beauchamp said. “It’s just fun.”

“You’ll find a lot of these women have played for 30, 40 years in this league,” Pleaugh said. “We’re opening up to people to come and learn and get to play. We have six people per team and we play every Wednesday night. It’s fun because you get to have that night out with some other women and have a good time.”

If you or someone you know is interested in joining, you can contact Mary Pleaugh at (906) 235-0250.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJMN - UPMatters.com.