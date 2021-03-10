Taking a closer look at C Justin Britt’s 1-year contract with the Texans

The Houston Texans signed former Seattle Seahawks center Justin Britt to a one-year contract.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the breakdown of the $3.2 million contract has a $1.5 million base salary with a $500,000 signing bonus.

The contract also includes a $1.2 million per-game active roster bonus with a $75,000 rate. The salary cap figure is $2 million, but the contract also has incentives that can raise the total value of the deal to $5 million.

The Texans are searching for solutions at center after cutting former 2016 second-round pick Nick Martin, who had been a stalwart at the position with 62 games started at center since 2017.

Britt hasn’t played since 2019 when he logged eight games. His season was cut short with a knee injury, and he was released by the Seahawks in April of 2020. The Green Bay Packers tried him out in early September, and the Kansas City Chiefs tried him out in late January.