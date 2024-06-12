'Takes a village,' Texas A&M DH Hayden Schott reacts to reaching 2nd College World Series

April 19, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Texas A&M players celebrate a grand slam homer by Caden Sorrell during the game with Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in the first game of a double header Friday. From left are Ali Camarillo, Jackson Appel, Sorrell, and Hayden Schott.

Sophomore second baseman Kaeden Kent and designated hitter Hayden Schott combined for 9 RBI on Sunday night at Blue Bell Park to propel the No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team to a 15-9 victory versus Oregon to advance from the Bryan-College Station Super Regional.

"It means a ton, the offense for sure, but it starts in the dugout. Man, it starts with Hank Bard, (Blake) Binderup, guys that are staying with us the whole game," Schott said postgame. "Our pitching, everyone, it takes a village and our village showed out today when we could've really easily sat back and waited for tomorrow. So I'm so proud of these guys, man."

The graduate student was perfect, going 4-for-4 with 4 runs batted in, 3 runs scored, 1 home run, and 1 walk. Schott will be making his second appearance in Omaha, Nebraska, at the College World Series, beginning Saturday at 6 p.m. against SEC rival Florida on ESPN.

