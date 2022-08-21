It Takes Two: Watch Cowboys KaVontae Turpin’s 2nd return TD of first half

Cameron Burnett
·1 min read
As if a kickoff return touchdown wasn’t enough, Cowboys wide rcceiver KaVontae Turpin decided to take back a punt as well. On the kickoff, Turpin was a beneficiary of strong blocking but the punt return was all thanks to his moves.

At least five Los Angeles defenders had a chance to get their hands on Turpin, but they had no luck with the USFL MVP, who slipped right by and waltzed by the Chargers punter for the 86-yard return. Turpin has had impressive moments in camp but his spot on the 53-man roster was still in question. A pair of return touchdowns that were impressive for different reasons, Turpin’s roster spot is all but secured now in Dallas.

Now Turpin is 2-for-2 on returns for touchdowns in SoFi Stadium and has outscored Los Angeles by himself as the Cowboys tacked onto the lead heading towards halftime.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire

