Who takes home MVP honors from Michigan football’s win over Alabama?

Michigan beat Alabama in the Rose Bowl to book a trip to the national title game. It still feels surreal.

The game was tightly contested from start to finish. Michigan looked like they would cruise to victory early but faltered for much of the second half, forcing a game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter and an overtime victory.

It will go down as a classic college football game.

It’s always tough to dish out MVP honors after such a great team win. Blake Corum’s overtime performance was dominant, and Mason Graham took home the actual honors, but my MVP award goes elsewhere. However, like the Rose Bowl committee, I will be keeping it on the defensive line.

Josaiah Stewart was my game MVP. The transfer edge defender was crucial to Michigan’s strong defensive performance and came up big when the team needed it most.

Stewart recorded 7 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack, but he should have been credited with two sacks as one of his TFLs came on a Milroe bobbled snap. Milroe was technically a runner at that point and not a passer, but Stewart made the stop regardless.

Stewart was also the person who forced Milroe to the ground on the failed fourth down run to seal the victory for Michigan. Stewart was lined up against Alabama’s right tackle, JC Latham, who is a projected first-rounder, and bullied him. Stewart got his hands into the chest of Latham and drove him so far into the backfield that his leg tripped Milroe, who tumbled to the ground. How’s that for SEC power.

Stewart has progressed well this season. He started as a solid contributor but has adjusted to the higher talent level and has started to assert his dominance as a pass rusher. He is eligible for the draft this season but could opt to return with Derrick Moore and form one of the better pass rushing duo in college football.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire