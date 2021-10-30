It takes a different mentality to be a head coach in the SEC

A lot of eyes are on the SEC and more specifically the LSU Tigers. With Ed Orgeron set to leave following the season, the conversation surrounds who will be the man in charge. While the Tigers still have an opportunity to reach the postseason, the discussions have shifted to potential candidates.

Just a week ago prior to the LSU-Ole Miss game, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin spoke with CBS Sports about Ole Miss and coaching in the SEC. According to Kiffin, it takes a different mindset to be a head coach in this elite conference.

“This is not for everybody,” Kiffin said. “And certainly not as coaches. This is a lot of stress, a lot of pressure and you have got to be wired differently than most to be able to handle it.”

Some coaches don’t have the same level of expectations, even in the SEC itself. For instance, Mark Stoops has had time to build up the Kentucky Wildcats, not every coach gets that level of patience. In his first three seasons, Stoops won 12 games combined. That will get you fired elsewhere.

Kiffin mentioned that some coaches just focus on football at certain times of the year. “This is football season every minute of every day.” It is just a completely different mindset when it comes to this conference. Something to remember as LSU moves forward in their search for the next head coach of the Bayou Bengals.

Which head coach candidates have that mindset?