Takeo Spikes ranks Tennessee ahead of Alabama following 4-0 start

No. 12 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) hosted No. 22 Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

The Vols defeated Florida, 38-33, in Week 4.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

2022 Tennessee Vols' football schedule

Following Week 4 games, former Auburn linebacker Takeo Spikes announced his top five conference teams on SEC Network’s “SEC Football Final.”

Spikes’ top five Southeastern Conference 4-0 teams following Week 4 contests are listed below.

Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC)

