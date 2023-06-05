Takeo Spikes, Antonio Langham headline Alabama icons on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

AUBURN — The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot dropped Monday morning, and the state of Alabama is well represented.

Highlighting the group are Auburn football's Takeo Spikes and Alabama football's Antonio Langham. Former players Gregg Carr and Ed King make up the rest of the Tigers on the list, and Troy football has representation with Freddie Thomas and Al Lucas as former players, along with longtime coach Larry Blakeney.

Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville is also on the ballot.

The ballot is made up of 78 players and nine coaches from FBS, along with 101 players and 32 coaches from the NCAA divisional and NAIA ranks. The hall of fame class will be announced in early 2024, with the icons officially inducted during the 66th National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 10 next year.

"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.62 million people have played college football and only 1,074 players have been inducted," National Football Foundation president & CEO Steve Hatchell said in a statement. "The Hall's requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible.

"Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year."

