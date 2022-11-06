Takeo Spikes announces top six teams following Tennessee-Georgia game
No. 3 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) played at No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10.
Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
The Vols are No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, while Georgia is No. 3.
Georgia defeated the Vols, 27-13, at Sanford Stadium.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Following Week 10 games, Takeo Spikes announced his top six teams on SEC Network’s “SEC Football Final.” Spikes’ top six teams are listed below.
Georgia
Ohio State
Michigan
TCU
Tennessee
Oregon
