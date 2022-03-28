Yankees takeaways from spring training game against Tigers, including Gleyber Torres staying hot

Gleyber Torres pointing up after spring training home run on road

Here are the takeaways from the Yankees' spring matinee against the Detroit Tigers...

- Deivi Garcia topped out at 96.8 mph, with his fastball averaging in the mid 90s for the day. He went three-up, three-down with a strikeout in the first. After allowing a leadoff single to Jeimer Candelario, he got Miguel Cabrera to fly out, and then induced a 6-4-3 double play to Jonathan Schoop in just a six-pitch second inning. He faced the minimum through 2.2 frames, but served up a solo shot to Dustin Garneau that tied the game at one. The final line: 3.0 innings, two hits, one earned, one strikeout, no walks, and 24 strikes on 37 pitches.

- Gleyber Torres wasted no time off former Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, taking his first pitch team to right center field to immediately get the Yanks on the board. He’s been red-hot this spring, slashing .421/.476/.737 in Florida.

- Aroldis Chapman got the ball after Garcia and his first pitch went right to the backstop. He quickly settled down, though, retiring the side with a strikeout in his lone inning of work, despite showing discomfort with some of his pitches. He topped out at 98.8 mph.

- Luis Gil entered the game in the fifth, and struck out Cabrera to start off his afternoon. After allowing a weak infield single, he retired the next two batters. In his second frame, he sat the side down on 16 pitches. He came back out for a third inning, and struck out two more. In total, he threw 54 pitches, 34 of them for strikes, and allowed just two hits, struck out four, and walked one in his three scoreless frames, with his fastball sitting in the high 90s.

- Ender Inciarte and Tim Locastro both collected a hit each, while Ronald Guzman drove five runs on the day. He brought in two with a double in the fifth, and two more with a sixth inning single. In the eighth, his third hit of the day drove in his fifth RBI. Cooper Bowman blasted a three-run homer in his first at-bat of the day, pinch-hitting for Torres.