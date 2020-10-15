Takeaways from Yankees GM Brian Cashman's end-of-season press conference, including his thoughts on the Rays' success

On Wednesday, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman sat down and spoke with reporters via a Zoom call to discuss the 2020 season.

Besides addressing questions surrounding catcher Gary Sanchez's future spot with the team and the Game 2 decision to start Deivi Garcia, Cashman discussed the team payroll, the Rays roster and growth, and more.

Thanking the players, staff, and ownership

"Obviously our season is concluded, and I wanted first and foremost thank all of our players, staff, our staff, our ownership, our front office for the commitment they provided to try to figure out a way to navigate this COVID-environment and deal with a lot of unique circumstances."

On Zack Britton being the player rep

"I also want to really give a major shout out to Zack Britton, who obviously had the higher level of responsibilities. Zack is our player rep, and to go between our ownership and front office on behalf of his union and his teammates, at times that obviously was really a difficult position to be in. I just want to thank all parties involved to make a very unique circumstance work."

Why did the team not achieve the goal of a World Series?

"Well, I mean ultimately we ran up against a team that was better. Tampa Bay proved out during the regular season that they earned the right to be AL East division champions. We had a chance to change that narrative potentially in the short season, postseason appearance and it didn't work out that way either.

"So they proved in the marathon of 60 games they were better, and they proved in the sprint of the division series that they were better. I think we had a championship caliber team. But that's the level of praise I can put on it for us all that we earned a postseason right and got past Cleveland and ran into a five-game set that took us out.

"When the dust settles, they're a better franchise than us right now."

On getting over the hump to win championships

"Well to be a true champion you have to play your best baseball when it counts in October. First you gotta earn the right to get there, which obviously we've been able to do for quite some time. And then navigate October against some really amazing opponents.

"And that means bringing your A-game at all times. We clearly we able to do that to some degree in the Cleveland series, and I think if you evaluate the performance levels of our hitters or various hitters in the series against Tampa Bay that didn't happen. That's obviously a big reason that we're home."

Having the highest payroll and comparing it to the Rays

"I don't think it's a payroll comparison in any way, shape, or form. So again, if you strategically follow how the Rays built their franchise, it's not something that just occurred with our payroll versus their payroll in the last year.

"I want to congratulate the Tampa Bay Rays, Erik Neander, and Kevin Cash for what they've accomplished thus far and hopefully what they're about to accomplish. As they move forward and try to do something that we were not capable of in 2020.

"This is no surprise that Tampa Bay is formidable. This is no surprise Tampa Bay is in the position to compete for a World Championship title. This hasn't snuck up on anyone who's been paying attention in the industry... This team is coming, and now they're here."