Takeaways from Yankees 4-0 win over Phillies, including a Brett Gardner grand slam

Yankees celebrate Brett Gardner grand slam in Spring Training

The Yankees shut out the Philadelphia Phillies in Tampa on Sunday, edging them out 4-0.

Here are some takeaways from Sunday's game:

1. Brett Gardner was responsible for the game's only scoring, as he blasted a grand slam, his first hit of the spring, in the bottom of the second inning.

2. Jordan Montgomery looked solid in his second start of the spring. The lefty tossed three shutout innings and allowed just two hits while striking out one. Montgomery has allowed one earned run in five innings this spring (1.80 ERA).

3. Jonathan Loaisiga made his case a bit stronger in his outside chance of being named the fifth starter with his two shutout innings of relief. He struck out two batters and has four punchouts in three innings of work this spring.

4. Lucas Luetge, Nick Goody, Kyle Barraclough, and Brooks Kriske combined for 4.0 shutout innings of relief -- Luetge struck out all three batters he faced.

5. Giancarlo Stanton smoked two doubles that left the bat at over 109 mph each. They were his first two hits of the spring.

6. Gary Sanchez continued his hot start to the spring, going 1-for-2 with a walk. He is slashing .333/.455/1.000 in camp so far.

What's next

The Yankees will travel to Lakeland to take on the Detroit Tigers - the Yankees' starter is TBA.