Takeaways from Yankees' 1-1 tie with Tigers, including Domingo German's stellar spring debut

Domingo German on mound ST 2019

The Yankees and Tigers ended in a 1-1 tie on Friday. >> Box score

Here are some takeaways from Friday's game

1. Domingo German looked dominant in his spring training debut, tossing two shutout innings and striking out four of the seven better he faced. German has not played since being suspended for an alleged domestic violence dispute in 2019, but seems to be the frontrunner for the Yankees’ fifth-starter spot.

2. Michael King, who is in contention for that role, allowed just one hit in his two shutout innings of work. It was a step in the right direction after allowing three earned in his spring debut on Sunday.

3. Gleyber Torres opened up the scoring with an opposite-field, solo shot in the fourth inning. Torres is now 4-for-8 this spring with a homer and a double.

4. Gary Sanchez continued his solid start behind the plate, throwing out Akil Baddoo trying to steal second in the fifth – it was the second runner he’s thrown out this spring.

5. DJ LeMahieu continued to be DJ LeMahieu. His two hits bumped his spring training average to an even .500 – he also walked.

6. Aaron Judge went 1-for-3 with a double, but made hard contact in all three of his plate appearances – a good sign for the right fielder after getting hit by a fastball on Wednesday night.

7. Nick Nelson, Luis Garcia, and Tyler Lyons combined for three shutout innings in relief, striking out three and allowing just two hits.