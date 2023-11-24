Takeaways: Xavier's offense catches fire in 100-75 win over Bryant to open homestand

No one was more surprised than Xavier guard Quincy Olivari when he caught the ball in the corner without a single defender around him. Olivari, Rice University's all-time leader in 3-pointers, was left all alone beyond the arc on multiple occasions in the first half against Bryant Friday afternoon and made the Bulldogs pay.

Olivari went 4-of-5 from the perimeter and had a game-high 14 points in the first half as Xavier's offense turned in its best performance of the young season in a 100-75 win over Bryant at Cintas Center.

Xavier Musketeers guard Quincy Olivari (8) hits a 3-pointer over Bryant Bulldogs forward Daniel Rivera (5) in the first half of the NCAA basketball game Bryant Bulldogs and Xavier Musketeers at Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Olivari, who entered Friday 9-of-28 from deep, paced the Musketeers with 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting. While his first-half success came from deep, Olivari opened the second period with a steal and breakaway dunk and had success driving to the rim for contested finishes.

Xavier's offense was averaging 72.8 points per game, but the Musketeers were shooting just 45.5% from the field as a team through the first five games. In the opening 20 minutes Friday, Xavier was 55.9% from the field (19-of-34) as eight Musketeers joined in on the scoring. Xavier finished 55.9% from the field and scored over 100 points for the first time since a 102-89 win over Georgetown on Dec. 16, 2022.

Gytis Nemeiksa, who had a season-high 20 points against Washington in Las Vegas, was 4-for-4 at the half, including a pair of 3-pointers, for 10 points. He finished with 14 on 6-of-7 shooting and 6 rebounds.

Overall, Xavier had 11 players record a bucket. Sophomore Desmond Claude had 11 and has now scored in double figures in every game this season. Western Kentucky transfer Dayvion McKnight had 11 to go with a game-high 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Off the bench, freshman Lazar Djokovic had a season-high 11. Fellow freshmen Trey Green and Dailyn Swain combined for 15.

Xavier improves to 20-2 lifetime in November home games under Miller.

Xavier Musketeers forward Gytis Nemeiksa (50) hits a 3-point basket in the first half of the NCAA basketball game Bryant Bulldogs and Xavier Musketeers at Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Xavier turns defense into offense

Friday was a good look into how Xavier wants to play for the rest of the season. While Bryant was content on chucking up 3-pointers (11-of-34), the Musketeers were turning long rebounds and turnovers into immediate opportunities on the offensive end.

Xavier had 32 fast-break points and 28 points off of 18 Bryant turnovers. They used an up-tempo attack for first half runs of 10-2, 9-0 and 8-0 to take a 49-25 lead into the intermission.

Xavier's lackluster free-throw percentage (63.2 entering Friday) got a bump as the Musketeers went 15-of-21 from the charity stripe.

Abou Ousmane ejected in 2nd half

Miller took center Abou Ousmane out of the starting lineup prior to Sunday's win over Saint Mary's in Las Vegas to hopefully give the North Texas transfer a better feel of the game after fouling out in losses to Purdue and Washington.

Ousmane came off the bench again on Friday and was a big part in Xavier's gameplan to attack the low post against a smaller Bryant lineup. Ousmane had 4 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in just 11 minutes in the first half but ultimately struggled with 6 turnovers and was ejected with 14:35 left in regulation after offsetting technical fouls with Bryant's Daniel Rivera.

Xavier racked up 50 points in the paint.

Up next

After a week on the road, Xavier's six-game homestand continues when the Horizon League's Oakland Golden Grizzlies visit Cintas Center on Monday (6:30 p.m.).

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Takeaways from Xavier Musketeers' 100-75 win over Bryant Bulldogs