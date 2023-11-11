Takeaways from Xavier Musketeers 79-56 win over Jacksonville Dolphins

Xavier head coach Sean Miller speculated that the Musketeers’ up and down performance in the season-opener against Robert Morris (17 turnovers, foul trouble, slow start) was due to a slew of new players. Some were making their Xavier debut. Others were playing in their first collegiate game. For a few, it was their first game on American soil.

Xavier did work out the first-game jitters and came out of the gates hot on Friday night against Jacksonville before pulling away late in its 79-56 victory at Cintas Center.

Xavier, in all its injuries and changes from last season, has done what it was supposed to do: emerge victorious in two winnable non-conference contests to start the season. The road gets anything but easier moving forward, but the new-look Musketeers are off on the right foot with room to improve.

Takeaways from Xavier’s 79-56 win over Jacksonville

Miller was also confident that highly touted freshman Trey Green would "bounce back" after going scoreless in his Xavier debut. Green was a spark off the bench for Xavier in the first half, scoring six points, including a pair of contested finishes at the rim.

Green finished in double figures with 10 points. Fellow freshman Dailyn Swain went high for an alley-oop in the first half and was active on defense. The Ohio native registered two steals and three assists to go with 15 points.

Xavier's frontcourt continued to wreak havoc at the rim, attacking the offensive glass with success throughout the night against the underdog Dolphins. Abou Ousmane pulled down six offensive rebounds to go with nine points.

Xavier Musketeers guard Dailyn Swain (3) celebrates a dunk over Jacksonville Dolphins during the first half at the Cintas Center Friday, November 10, 2023.

Xavier attempted just 11 three-pointers on Monday as its guard had a field day driving to the rim. Jacksonville primarily stayed in a 1-2-2 zone on defense, which allowed Xavier ample opportunities from the perimeter that the Musketeers could not capitalize on. Xavier went just 7-of-29 from beyond the arc and shot just 39.7% for the game.

Xavier pulled away for good in the second half after Jacksonville was able to chip into a double-digit deficit. The Dolphins took advantage of a few sloppy turnovers and trimmed the Xavier lead to 45-40 with 13:18 left before Miller took a timeout.

Xavier responded with a 12-4 run, highlighted by three-pointers from Gytis Nemeiksa and Green, to keep a reasonable cushion for the remainder of the night.

Xavier Musketeers guard Desmond Claude (1) takes a shot over Jacksonville Dolphins forward Bryce Workman (5) in the first half at the Cintas Center Friday, November 10, 2023.

Nemeiksa, coming off a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double on Monday, added nine points, two rebounds and three assists. After a career-high performance against Robert Morris, sophomore Desmond Claude was held to 12 points, but a had a key and-1 with 6:51 remaining to push Xavier's lead to 14.

A poor shooting night for Xavier was offset by the Musketeers' ability to get to the free-throw line. Xavier went 22-for-30 from the charity stripe. Rice transfer Quincy Olivari was just 3-of-9 from the field, but posted a game-high 17 points, going 9-of-10 at the line.

Up next

Xavier hits the road for an enormous early-season, road litmus test against No. 3 Purdue (2-0) at Mackey Arena on Monday before a pair of games in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas against Washington and either No. 23 Saint Mary's or No. 17 San Diego State.

