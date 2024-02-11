Takeaways from Wisconsin’s blowout loss to Rutgers

Wisconsin basketball lost in blowout fashion at the hands of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights yesterday afternoon.

The loss is the Badgers’ fourth straight and drops them to 16-8 on the season and 8-5 in Big Ten play.

This may sound like a broken record, but Wisconsin entered the month of February ranked No. 6 in the nation and in first place in the Big Ten with a 16-4 (8-1 Big Ten) record.

Not only is the team now 16-8 (8-5 Big Ten), but it is a full three games behind first-place Purdue, down to No. 18 in KenPom and set to continue its slide in the AP Poll.

Things are not right at the moment and yesterday’s performance at Rutgers seemed to accentuate all of the team’s issues. Here are takeaways from the blowout loss:

Yes, Wisconsin struggled. But Rutgers also found itself on an all-time heater

Feb 10, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Noah Fernandes (2) shoots the ball against Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) and forward Nolan Winter (31) during the second half at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

I was in the building yesterday. It felt like every single Rutgers shot attempt in the second half went in, especially from beyond the arc.

The Scarlet Knights as a team shot 44.8% from the field, but 58.8% from three — led by guard Noah Fernandes who scored 17 points on 6/6 shooting and 5/5 from beyond the arc. He couldn’t miss.

Evan Flood put some context to the Rutgers hot streak. The team entered as one of the nation’s worst shooting teams.

Just nothing will go right now, lol. Rutgers is No. 350 in the country in 3-point shooting and now they've made 10 3-pointers.#Badgers — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) February 10, 2024

Rutgers is BOTTOM 15 NATIONALLY in 3pt%.. 352nd in the country!! They’re 9 for 16 today.. 56.3% — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) February 10, 2024

As many people say, that’s just basketball.

Wisconsin looked unable to beat a press

Feb 10, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard reacts during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The most alarming part of the performance began at the opening tip. Rutgers brought full-court pressure immediately, and Wisconsin quickly became unable to advance the ball up the court.

Has Wisconsin ever seen a press before? — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) February 10, 2024

Now, hyperbolizing on ‘X’ in this manner has many pointing out that the team obviously practices beating a press. I don’t doubt that fact at all.

But that’s how bad it looked at times on Saturday with sloppy dribbling, ill-advised passes, back-court violations and more. It looked like Rutgers found some schematic approach that Wisconsin didn’t know how to defeat.

Rutgers' energy was different all afternoon

Feb 10, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) dunks the ball against Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) and forward Tyler Wahl (5) during the second half at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

This is the part of the matchup we should’ve seen coming.

Jersey Mike’s Arena is a notoriously challenging place to play. Although this Rutgers team isn’t that good, it is 10-3 at home and only 3-5 on the road. Being in attendance yesterday I could see why.

The atmosphere was electric for it being an early afternoon game. The Scarlet Knights clearly fed off that energy — something the Badgers were never able to match.

A disagreeable substitution move

Feb 10, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard bumps fists with forward Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

There can’t be much second-guessing of the head coach when the opponent shoots nearly 60% from three and runs away with a decisive victory. Much of that was Rutgers came to play yesterday, and Wisconsin didn’t

But there is one decision by Gard I’d second-guess: immediately benching Max Klesmit after he picked up his second foul with 13:31 left in the first half.

I understand the approach, that Klesmit is more valuable on the court in crunch time than he would be if he fouled out.

But this thinking forgets the context of the situation: Wisconsin backup point guard Kamari McGee remains out with an injury, as does impressive freshman guard John Blackwell. So the Badgers’ guard rotation is shallow, as Gard was forced to go to Connor Essegian for 24 minutes and Isaac Lindsey for eight.

This means not only is Klesmit’s ball-handling ability and veteran presence on the bench, but also the usual replacements aren’t available. That discrepancy was seen as Wisconsin tried to break Rutgers’ pressure, generate consistent offense and take the energy out of a hectic arena.

Plus, this thinking assumes Wisconsin would even get to crunch time still in arm’s distance. Instead, the Badgers trailed by 15-20 for the entire second half and never put a run together. Earlier first-half minutes for Klesmit may have evened the playing field at least a bit.

Connor Essegian was a lone bright spot

MADISON, WISCONSIN – MARCH 14: Connor Essegian #3 of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts after a made three point shot by Steven Crowl during the first half of the game at Kohl Center on March 14, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

In what has been a rocky sophomore season for Connor Essegian, he was a clear bright spot during yesterday’s loss.

The young guard played 24 minutes off the bench and led the team with 15 points.

With Chucky Hepburn unable to find his shot, Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl struggling to score on the inside and A.J. Storr’s poor shooting, Essegian’s scoring spark was the only thing keeping the Badgers competitive early in the second half.

Chucky Hepburn needs to be more aggressive

Mar 28, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) passes the ball against the North Texas Mean Green in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

I wrote this after Wisconsin’s tight loss to Purdue last Sunday, and it still applies:

Chucky Hepburn has been a valuable part of the Badgers’ team all season, even though he averages just over seven points per game. On Sunday he finished with six points — all in garbage time. These are the games Hepburn needs to match the opposing point guard and contribute offensively. On Sunday, there seemed to be way too much passivity as opportunities for shots were passed up. It’s fine to say that Hepburn needs to do more on offense.

This was the case yet again at Rutgers. Midway through the second half as the Badgers trailed by 15 points and were barely in the game, Hepburn had attempted only one shot.

I’m no advocate of forcing bad shots or straying from the normal offense. But the Badgers weren’t getting good looks all afternoon, and it felt like a situation where a veteran point guard should take over and at least generate some offense.

Wisconsin’s losing skid can’t be righted until the point guard returns to scoring the basketball.

Things aren't getting easier

Feb 10, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) shoots the ball against Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the second half at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After the loss to Purdue, many looked ahead to games against last-place Michigan and 12-10 Rutgers as get-right opportunities for this Wisconsin team.

Well, here we are and the Badgers lost both. Given the state of their play and last week of results, the team could lose to anybody and it wouldn’t be a surprise.

Coming up are winnable games vs Ohio State, at Iowa, vs Maryland and at Indiana. Now, those games seem just as losable as they are winnable.

After that is a mini-gauntlet to close the season. Home against No. 10 Illinois, home against Rutgers and at No. 2 Purdue.

This four-game skid must be snapped immediately. But the Badgers then still must quickly improve to avoid this promising season slipping away.

