Takeaways: William Webb's three-touchdown performance helps JoBurg cruise past JoBurg

EAST JORDAN ― It was going to take more than a few things going Johannesburg-Lewiston’s way on Thursday, Aug. 31 if JL wanted to upset one of the top teams in its league, East Jordan.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, none of them did.

East Jordan celebrates a William Webb touchdown reception in a matchup with Johannesburg-Lewiston on Thursday, Aug. 31

East Jordan’s offense was in full force on Thursday night as they built a 45-0 lead by halftime and never looked back, defeating JoBurg 52-6 when all was said and done to start 1-0 in the Northern Michigan Football League-Legacy Division and bring home a victory in their home opener.

Here are the takeaways from the Red Devils’ first conference victory of 2023:

EJ offense proves too much for young Cardinals' D

Braylon Grybauskas runs past the goal line for a touchdown in a matchup with Johannesburg-Lewiston on Thursday, Aug. 31

If you thought East Jordan’s offense was versatile last year, wait until you see the 2023 version.

The Red Devils had plenty to work with last year with Korbyn Russell at quarterback, Logan Shooks at running back and Braylon Grybauskas as a hybrid back/wide receiver.

All those guys are back, but the addition of freshman William Webb makes them even more dangerous.

Webb accounted for three receiving touchdowns in the first half, part of EJ’s 45-0 initial lead that took JoBurg out of the game.

That allowed Grybauskas and Shooks to get loose, accounting for three more TD’s as EJ opened up a big lead.

Get Grybauskas the ball

While EJ has plenty of weapons to spread the ball to, there's no doubt Braylon Grybauskas is the catalyst of it all.

He showed his versatility all night on Thursday, scoring the game's first touchdown on a swing pass from 57 yards out before adding a rushing touchdown in the second quarter. He was also effective in the return game, setting up multiple scoring drives with big returns.

Weapons galore, Grybauskas still looks to be the focus in the Red Devils' offense.

Hummel can tote the rock, regardless

Junior ‘back Nate Hummel continues to be a bright spot for a young JoBurg team hoping to get back to its winning ways soon.

The game was long over, but his run of over 40 yards helped end the EJ shutout as he pounded in a touchdown from a yard out three plays later.

Hummel now has three TDs this season, leading the Cardinals offense. While EJ might have been a mismatch for the Cards, it'll be on Hummel to lead them in future league games.

