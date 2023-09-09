Takeaways from Week 2 of Eugene-area high school football

Sheldon lost 41-3 to West Linn at home Friday night in a nonleague rematch of the 2022 Class 6A state championship game.

"We've got a long way to go, and I think we all know that we're not quite there yet," Irish coach Josh Line said. "Our lack of experience has really been evident these last two weeks, but you get experience by showing up and playing in games like this."

Lions' quarterback Baird Gilroy passed for two touchdowns and West Linn also had four rushing TDs.

Within the first 10 minutes of the game, West Linn's offense took a deep hit after running back Hudson Hardy exited after suffering an injury on the Lions' first drive.

The game remained scoreless after Oregon commit Gage Hurych missed a 27-yard field-goal attempt.

The Irish (0-2) put up their only points of the game on a 20-yard field goal by Rocco Graziano to start the second quarter.

From there, West Linn (2-0) ignited with three straight touchdowns.

Danny Wideman caught an 11-yard TD pass, and Ryan Vandenbrink and Cade Johnson each rushed in TDs, giving the Lions a 20-3 lead at halftime.

Vandenbrink kept that momentum going in the second half as he rushed for his second TD of the night. Hunter Haines caught an 11-yard TD pass, extending the Lions' lead to 34-3.

Back-up quarterback Nick Sakys completed the win for the Lions after he rushed a 16-yard touchdown with 6:23 left in the game.

For the Irish, Teimana Tuioti rushed for more than 100 yards.

"I thought he (Tuioti) played really well," Line said. "We're going to depend on him moving forward and we're excited about what he's able to do."

Sheldon (0-2) travels to Salem where the Irish will face Sprague (0-2) in Special District 1 league opener at 7 p.m. Friday.

Other results from Friday

Ashland 49, North Eugene 27: Kelin Knutson ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more as the Highlanders dropped a nonleague game on the road. The Highlanders (1-1) open up league play at Thurston (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.

North Bend 41, Willamette 12: The Wolverines had 150 yards of total offense in their nonleague loss against the Bulldogs. Jayden Owens had a kick return for a touchdown, quarterback Cole Newton had 120 yards passing and Travis Grantom had 10 solo tackles. Willamette (0-2) opens league play at South Eugene (1-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Mountain View 37, Churchill 0: The Lancers lost to the Cougars in Bend and are still looking for their first win of the season under first-year coach Layne Coffin. Churchill hosts Eagle Point (0-2) in their league opener at 7 p.m. Friday.

Summit 46, Thurston 25: Luke Newell rushed a pair of touchdowns, Ethan Burkhead and Ezekiel Planeski-Kapahi-Kauhola also scored, but the Colts came up short in their nonleague game at home against the reigning Class 5A state champion Storm. Thurston (0-2) hosts North Eugene (1-1) in its league opener at 7 p.m. Friday.

Cleveland 36, South Eugene 14: Quarterback Landon Lea threw for 135 yards and one touchdown, and rushed for 56 yards and another score in the loss for the visiting Axe. Receiver Isaiah Francis had 10 catches for 100 yards and a TD, and defensive lineman Kymani Williams had eight tackles and a sack.

Alsea 51, Triangle Lake 33: The visiting Lakers lost a regular season game for the first time since the 2021 season-opener to the Wolverines, ending a stretch of 13 straight wins.

More scores: In Class 4A, Junction City (2-0) defeated Crook County (1-1), 28-10. Class 3A Elmira (1-1) defeated 4A Cottage Grove (0-2), 51-18. Class 3A Creswell (1-1) lost to 3A Santiam Christian (1-1) 37-6.

Class 3A Siuslaw (1-1) lost to Kennedy (2-0), 23-6. Lowell (2-0) defeated Blanchet (1-1), 44-8.

Class 2A Monroe (1-1) defeated Rogue River (1-1), 46-38. Class 2A Oakridge (0-2) lost to Illinois Valley (1-1), 40-6.

