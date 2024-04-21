Takeaways from UNM spring football game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time under Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall, media and fans got a chance to see the Lobo football team in full action. UNM held its annual spring game on Saturday, and the offense seemed to be clicking.

Starting Quarterback Devon Dampier took a majority of the snaps, even without the rest of the first-team offense. Dampier had plenty of success against the UNM defense, both through the air and with his legs.

“This offense is probably the funnest I’ve ever been in,” said Dampier. “It’s totally freedom. Coaches trust me a lot. I’m happy I’m able to gain his trust. He’s able to tell me any play, and he knows I’m going to make it at the highest level I can.”

Multiple players on offense stepped up with receivers rotating constantly and a trio of running backs — Andrew Henry, Eli Sanders and Javen Jacobs — split the load in the backfield. Among the wide receivers, former Cleveland Storm standout, Nic Trujillo, stood out with multiple big plays and touchdowns. and Henry found the end zone multiple times for the running backs.

“Offense started really fast and then quite a long lull and then finished well,” said Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall. “Defense started slow and then, kind of responded and then faded at the end. So, lots of consistency work to do. Competition was strong. I think the intent was good, but just a lot of consistency work to do which is reflective of where we are.”

With so much success on offense, the defense left the field in disappointment. There are still growing pains with all of the changes on that side of the ball, and Saturday marked a learning experience for areas needed to improve, primarily pass coverage.

Former Lobo and current Seattle Seahawk, Jerrick Reed, was in attendance to see the team in action. While the coaching regime is different from when Reed repped cherry and silver, he said he sees the building blocks in place to get the program back on track.

“The guys seem like they buying into the whole scheme and everything,” said Reed. “They love coach Bronco. Talking to the guys, they love where the program is headed, the scheme’s on both sides of the ball. The intent on everything they’re doing, everything they’re coaching and teaching. So, I just like to see that coming back, seeing that the guys are still invested. They want to be a better team.”

