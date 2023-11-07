Takeaways from UC Bearcat basketball's season-opening win vs. Illinois-Chicago

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) drives to the basket as Illinois-Chicago Flames guard CJ Jones (3) defends in the first half of a men’s college basketball game between the Illinois-Chicago Flames and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.

The initial path to Big 12 basketball began Monday night as the University of Cincinnati men's squad coached by Wes Miller started off the non-conference campaign with a hard-fought 69-58 victory over Illinois-Chicago.

On a night when the shots weren't necessarily falling as smoothly as Miller might like, the Bearcats still made enough to run their record to 29-9 at Fifth Third Arena under their third-year coach. UC had three players in double figures led by new junior point guard Day Day Thomas with 15. Sophomore Dan Skillings Jr. had 13 and C.J. Fredrick had 11 in his first game as a Bearcat, all in the first half.

UC shot 41.8% from the field, but only 20% on three-pointers going 5-for-25. The Bearcats outrebounded the Flames 39-36.

UIC was led by Toby Okani with 20 points on 9-of-16 shooting. The key stats was UC led UIC in points off turnovers 20-2 and bench points 30-4.

The Bearcats played a nine-man rotation for most of the game. At the second media timeout of the second half, their lead had reached 14.

Predictably sluggish

Credit opening night jitters maybe but UC was 0-for-6 on three-point shots to begin the game until Fredrick buried his first as Bearcat. In a late first-half run, he would can another and John Newman III's first points of the year came on a driving slam that livened up the crowd. Fredrick would finish the half with a trio of treys and 11 points.

With 50 seconds left in the half, UC called a timeout up 35-30. They went on a quick run with Thomas hitting his first Bearcat 3-pointer and Skillings adding a breakaway lay-up for a 10-point halftime lead. The lead reached 16 in the second half, but the Flames weren't easily extinguished.

Late night success

UC is 5-0 under Wes Miller in games that start after 9 p.m. When Illinois-Chicago last came to town, the Bearcats were playing their home games downtown at then-Riverfront Coliseum in the early 1980s.

Game one starters

From last year Viktor Lakhin and Ody Oguama started in the post. From 2022, John Newman III got the call and new transfers Thomas and Simas Lukošius rounded out the starters vs. UIC.

The newbies

Eight newcomers are on the squad including four from the transfer portal. Lukošius averaged 11.2 points at Butler and Fredrick averaged 6.1 points at Kentucky. UC is still awaiting the NCAA waiver decisions on 7-foot Aziz Bandaogo from Utah Valley and 6-11 Jamille Reynolds from Temple.

Point guard Thomas brings great speed from Kilgore Junior College in Texas, Ravyon Griffith and Jizzle James are high school recruits and Landen Long is a new walk-on from Mason who played at Ohio Dominican.

Those you know

Starting post players Lakhin and Oguama return along with wing Newman III who was granted a medical redshirt. Sophomores Dan Skillings Jr. and Josh Reed are much-improved along with 7-1 redshirt freshman Sage Tolentino. Walk-ons C.J. Anthony and Chase Kirkwood return at the guard position.

Two more this weekend

UC's MTE (Multiple Team Event) is this weekend. The games are not part of the season-ticket package but prices are lower than most games with fans being given the opportunity to sit in seats that aren't always available. The Bearcats play Detroit Mercy Friday night at 7 p.m., then Eastern Washington Sunday at noon.

The Merriweather matinee

Katrina Merriweather's UC women's team began the season in a 6 p.m. game with No. 17 Louisville prior to the men's game. The Bearcats outscored Louisville in the first and third quarters, but a late second-quarter run gave the Cardinals some separation that they wouldn't relinquish as Louisville won 77-59.

Loveland High product Jillian Hayes led UC with 20 points and nine rebounds.

"The bright spot for me is that she can pull those type of numbers against this quality team in 25 minutes," Merriweather said. "There's no need to play Jill 35-37 minutes a game and run her into the ground. She's much better when she has breaks."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: UC Bearcat basketball takeaways from their opening win vs. UIC