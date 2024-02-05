Takeaways: Timberwolves stifle Rockets as Anthony Edwards outduels Jalen Green

In Sunday’s opener of a four-game road trip, the Rockets simply didn’t have the firepower to keep up with Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves in a 111-90 blowout loss (box score) at Minnesota. As a team, Houston shot just 31-of-88 from the field (35.2%) at Target Center and was out-rebounded by a commanding 58-41 margin.

The Timberwolves (35-15) are still tied for first place in the Western Conference, while Houston (23-26) is now a game behind Utah (25-26) for the No. 10 spot in the West standings — and with it, what will eventually be the final play-in tournament berth.

Edwards led the Timberwolves with 32 points, shooting 11-of-22 from the field and 4-of-8 on 3-pointers (50.0%). Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert controlled the paint with a game-high 13 rebounds and 4 blocks, and Minnesota was a game-best +32 in his 31 minutes.

With 14 points off the bench, emerging rookie Cam Whitmore scored in double figures for the Rockets in a seventh straight game. He shot just 4-of-13 from the field (30.8%) against Minnesota’s defense, though he did make 3-of-8 from 3-point range (37.5%).

Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 15 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 7-of-14 from the field (50.0%) while making his lone 3-pointer. Coming off a recent hot stretch, the script was flipped for Jalen Green, who scored just 8 points on 3-of-15 shooting (20.0%), including 0-of-5 from 3-point range. He did have a team-high 7 assists.

Tari Eason (left lower leg injury management) remained out due to injury, though Houston is hopeful he will return this week.

Here’s our look at Sunday’s highlights and postgame interviews, along with reaction by media members and fans. As the road trip continues with its second stop, next up for Houston is Tuesday’s game at Indiana (27-23), where tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m. Central.

Feb. 4 Rockets-Timberwolves reaction

The Rockets were outclassed by the Timberwolves once again. The positives include Amen's first half, Cam's 2nd half, and I guess Jalen's passing. Awful, awful game. Indiana next — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) February 5, 2024

Despite ANT turning into prime MJ in the third, the #Rockets played good enough defensively to win. Few teams can withstand bad games from their two big weapons (Jalen, Alpi) AND others missing quality, wide-open shots. Wolves length & size really bothered them tonight. — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) February 5, 2024

MIN is a bad matchup for the #Rockets. Rockets have a ways to go. — Chris A. White 🐻 (@fyrebear) February 5, 2024

Minnesota is showing why Houston needs a shooter…#Sarge — #SARGE (@BigSargeSportz) February 5, 2024

They are beating the hell out of Jalen…He has a point…#Sarge — #SARGE (@BigSargeSportz) February 5, 2024

This was actually about Anthony Edwards https://t.co/UkhAQ785Uf — Paulo Alves (@PauloAlvesNBA) February 5, 2024

Anthony Edwards is something else. First time all season I've lowkey enjoyed watching an opposing player go off against the Rockets. But that's probably because I don't think the Rockets deserve to be in this game. — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) February 5, 2024

The Rockets are the 7th BEST team in the NBA at home with an 18-9 record. The Rockets are the 2nd WORST team in the NBA on the road with a 5-17 record. The discrepancy is insane. https://t.co/agN85nMaZd — BigE 🍉 (@BigE_Houston) February 5, 2024

Nothing to take from this game other than the T Wolves are just a better team right now than the Rockets and are a matchup nightmare pic.twitter.com/L1sHrGLO0U — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) February 5, 2024

The Rockets young guys stunk tonight. Cam & Amen showed flashes but Jabari, Sengun & Jalen were a total no-show — Robert Land | Houston Sports Talk Podcast Host (@HSTPodcast) February 5, 2024

This game was probably the most the Wolves have looked like the pre-Christmas version of themselves (when they went 22-6)

– Dominant defense

– Imposed size at the rim and on the offensive glass

– Conley running the show more

– Ant taking over in the 3rd Wolves 111, Rockets 90 — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) February 5, 2024

On past three possessions, Timberwolves scored after two loose balls and an airball. Lead is up to 26. Rockets starters done for the night. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) February 5, 2024

Cam is the #Rockets leading scorer with 13 points in 14 minutes. https://t.co/h08AyabJ3J — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) February 5, 2024

22 points in the third quarter. Sheesh. https://t.co/nsMLQXOUyx — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) February 5, 2024

Serious question. Do the Rockets have a matchup advantage at any position vs the Wolves? — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) February 5, 2024

Minnesota Timberwolves players celebrated Chris Finch becoming the coach of the West at the NBA All-Star game 🙌 🎥@Timberwolvespic.twitter.com/rqNxnUXDh9 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 5, 2024

Anthony Edwards went off for 32 PTS in the Timberwolves' win against the Rockets 🐜 pic.twitter.com/rlw8qqzVw1 — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2024

Someone said when Alperen Şengün has offnights offensively, his defense also suffers, and we’re seeing that right now. — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) February 5, 2024

The gap between Jalen Green and Anthony Edwards is truly disheartening — Royden Ogletree (@roydenogletree) February 5, 2024

ALPEREN SENGUN ➡️ AMEN THOMPSON#Rockets vs Timberwolves@HoustonRockets on SCHN pic.twitter.com/ZM5cow09zA — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) February 5, 2024

#Rockets fall to the Timberwolves 111-90 Alperen Sengun 15 PTS / 10 REB and met with the media after the game pic.twitter.com/vJpQRrNkUr — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) February 5, 2024

#Rockets lose to Minnesota tonight 111-90 Jalen Green 8 PTS / 7 AST and met with the media after the game pic.twitter.com/MGASlXLguo — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) February 5, 2024

Minnesota is the worst matchup for the Rockets, so being non-competitive against them isn't a surprise.

How they respond against Indianapolis on Tuesday will be telling though; do they lock in and play defense or do they take the easy route and just try to outscore the Pacers? — Andrew Soukup (@asoukuptx) February 5, 2024

[lawrence-related id=120422,120555]

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire