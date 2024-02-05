Advertisement

Takeaways: Timberwolves stifle Rockets as Anthony Edwards outduels Jalen Green

Ben DuBose
In Sunday’s opener of a four-game road trip, the Rockets simply didn’t have the firepower to keep up with Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves in a 111-90 blowout loss (box score) at Minnesota. As a team, Houston shot just 31-of-88 from the field (35.2%) at Target Center and was out-rebounded by a commanding 58-41 margin.

The Timberwolves (35-15) are still tied for first place in the Western Conference, while Houston (23-26) is now a game behind Utah (25-26) for the No. 10 spot in the West standings — and with it, what will eventually be the final play-in tournament berth.

Edwards led the Timberwolves with 32 points, shooting 11-of-22 from the field and 4-of-8 on 3-pointers (50.0%). Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert controlled the paint with a game-high 13 rebounds and 4 blocks, and Minnesota was a game-best +32 in his 31 minutes.

With 14 points off the bench, emerging rookie Cam Whitmore scored in double figures for the Rockets in a seventh straight game. He shot just 4-of-13 from the field (30.8%) against Minnesota’s defense, though he did make 3-of-8 from 3-point range (37.5%).

Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 15 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 7-of-14 from the field (50.0%) while making his lone 3-pointer. Coming off a recent hot stretch, the script was flipped for Jalen Green, who scored just 8 points on 3-of-15 shooting (20.0%), including 0-of-5 from 3-point range. He did have a team-high 7 assists.

Tari Eason (left lower leg injury management) remained out due to injury, though Houston is hopeful he will return this week.

Here’s our look at Sunday’s highlights and postgame interviews, along with reaction by media members and fans. As the road trip continues with its second stop, next up for Houston is Tuesday’s game at Indiana (27-23), where tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m. Central.

Feb. 4 Rockets-Timberwolves reaction

