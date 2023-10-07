Takeaways from Texas’ 34-30 loss to the Oklahoma

Oklahoma stunned Texas on Saturday. The Sooners coaching staff was all over this game plan and the team executed the plan from the start.

There’s plenty to unpack from the game, but the ultimate takeaway is simple: Oklahoma played a great game and was better than Texas on the day. The game seemed to Oklahoma what the Alabama game was to Texas. The Sooners had an opportunity to make a statement and they did. They prepared to make a statement and won.

The biggest surprises were that Sooners won the trenches and quarterback Dillon Gabriel diced up the Longhorns through the run.

Much of the victory in the trenches came through scheme, but the Longhorns did not match the Sooners’ effort. Oklahoma wanted it more and it was evident from the first play. Texas sauntered into a buzz saw.

Let’s look at a few takeaways from Saturday’s game.

Sooners defense brought it

Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Kendel Dolby (15) pulls down the interception against Texas Longhorns tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (0) in the first quarter during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up.

Oklahoma was the aggressor on Saturday. The Longhorns couldn’t consistently make the Sooners pay. Texas did not match the level of aggression, though an injury to veteran center Jake Majors made a comeback difficult to execute. If there is a rematch, the Longhorns will need to play much better up front.

Brent Venables is Oklahoma's coach of the future

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Brent Venables proved plenty in his first big win as head coach. His team was prepared and seemed in control for most of the game. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and company are in for several contested matchups moving forward.

It was just one game for Texas

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard not to think Oklahoma had this matchup teed up like Texas did for the Alabama game. Despite winning the turnover battle 3-0, Oklahoma had to drive down to win the game. Credit the Sooners for the win. They were the better team today. But there’s nothing more to make of the loss result for Texas than that in regard to projecting the rest of the season.

Turnovers were the difference

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Troy Everett (52) after throwing a touchdown late in the fourth quarter of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Oklahoma won 34-30.

You can’t turn the ball over three times and expect to win. One turnover off the hands of Oklahoma tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders was fluky, but the other two were avoidable. The encouraging aspect in the turnover margin is that Ewers often doesn’t make those mistakes. It’s fair to expect better from Ewers in the next six games.

Ewers bounced back

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

Ewers’ turnovers were costly, but he finished the game strong. After his third turnover down 27-17, the game seemed all but over. Ewers finished the game 24-for-25 to help Texas to a 13-0 run before ultimately losing the lead.

Sarkisian didn't bring his best

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) fights for yardage against Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Woodi Washington (5) in the first quarter during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up.

Sarkisian was predictable early. We have come to expect that since seeing teams adjust to his scripted attacks. We still would have liked to see more from the offense in the first quarter. The Sooners did bring their best, however, and the Longhorns now know how the team will attack them moving forward.

The game really was that close

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (23) celebrates a special teams stop during the game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

The Longhorns won the yards battle with the Sooners. Texas had 527 yards to Oklahoma’s 486. The Longhorns won the passing battle 371 yards to 285. The turnovers were the deciding factor.

Texas went 3-for-4 on fourth down

Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs the ball agaist Oklahoma during the game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

The Longhorns converted 75% of their fourth down attempts. In spite of that conversion rate, Sarkisian opted to kick a field goal with just over a minute left on fourth and manageable. He might second-guess that move regardless of what he might say publicly. Even so, the 3-for-4 day indicates just how good this offense can be in clutch moments.

Potential rematch looms

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Both teams have looked great early. But unlike Texas, Oklahoma was afforded several opportunities to scout the Longhorns’ weaknesses against tough competition on film. The Sooners simply had not been tested much to this point. If there is a rematch, Sarkisian and company know who Oklahoma is and how the Sooners like to attack. We could see another close matchup in Arlington in December.

