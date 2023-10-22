Takeaways from Texas’ 31-24 win over Houston

Texas won on Saturday, but it doesn’t feel like it. Several terms come to mind about the performance from the Texas coaching staff. Few of them are positive.

The staff prepared Texas to start the game. Up 21-0, the team looked better than it had all season on both sides of the football. Then Texas let up. And I’m not convinced that blame falls on the players.

The Longhorns didn’t win on Saturday. They escaped. Considering the lead the team gave up, it was the most embarrassing performance of the season. It’s not even close.

This team is good enough to win every game. There’s no question about that. But Texas has to get out of its own way.

Let’s look at a few takeaways from Saturday’s puzzling performance.

The team started hot

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

There are no complaints from the team’s first quarter. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers looked as sharp as he ever has in the first half completing 16 of 17 for 170 yards and two touchdowns. His second half performance was not as sharp.

Offense stalls

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) narrowly catches the snap during the first quarter of the Longhorn’s game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

The Texas offense stalled in the second half. Ewers played a part in that, but his offensive line certainly didn’t help. The offense got worse when backup quarterback Maalik Murphy entered the game as Murphy severely missed a third down conversion and nearly overthrew an open screen pass. Houston stunned Texas. The Longhorns need help from the coaching staff for what defenses are throwing at them on a weekly basis. And certainly Ewers needs to execute better.

Playmakers made plays

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) carries the ball down the field during the Longhorns game against the University of Houston at TDECU Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Jonathon Brooks, Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and Cedric Baxter all made critical plays, although Mitchell’s lone play was the team’s first touchdown. The game wasn’t close because of the skill players.

Kwiatkowski pulls first team defense

Texas defensive back Kitan Crawford (21) takes down Houston quarterback Jake Sock (15) during the Longhorns game against the University of Houston at TDECU Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski let Houston in the game. Period. The defense continues to allow safeties who cannot consistently cover man the defensive backfield. Houston quarterback Donovan Smith had just under 400 yards. That’s an unacceptable and avoidable performance.

Sarkisian's fake field goal

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

We don’t fault Texas for trying new things against Houston. There’s nothing wrong with that. Try new things in the fourth quarter with the game in hand. Texas called a fake field goal that was quickly snuffed out by Houston. The call compounded what was going on with the Texas defense.

Houston had a chance

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston looked to have converted a run on third and short on its final drive. The officiating crew ruled that he was short. On the following play, Houston failed to convert a rollout on fourth and short. This was a very losable game. It was losable because of poor decision making by the coaching staff.

Kwiatkowski gave inches, Houston took miles

Texas defensive end Barryn Sorrell (88) reaches to block Houston quarterback Donovan Smith (1) during the Longhorns game against the University of Houston at TDECU Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

You cannot concede short routes against proficient air raid and spread teams. You have to disrupt. Texas conceded routes of multiple distances over the course of the game, but one in particular frustrated the most. Kwiatkowski gave up drag route after drag route as the Houston offense converted several third and fourth downs. It doesn’t appear he wants to get off the field as badly as the defenses Texas faces. The defensive performance was exceptionally poor and needs to be corrected.

Texas wins

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas is 6-1. That’s the positive takeaway. The rest of the season becomes more difficult as the Longhorns may have to play multiple games without Quinn Ewers. All the goals are ahead of the team, but there must be greater urgency.

