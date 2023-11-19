Takeaways from Sunday's Cincinnati Bearcat win vs. NKU

It took a year for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats to get the bad taste out of their mouth.

UC beat up Northern Kentucky University's Norse Sunday afternoon 90-66, less than 10 miles from where Darrin Horn's squad had its biggest home win last year over the Bearcats.

Pulling away late in the first half, UC never trailed after taking the lead for the first time about eight minutes into the contest.

Dan Skillings Jr. led UC with 25 points, surpassing the 20 he scored against Temple in last year's AAC tournament. Day Day Thomas had his UC career-high of 20 points and Viktor Lakhin had a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) reacts to hitting a 3-point basket in the first half of the NCAA basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Northern Kentucky Norse at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

For NKU, Marques Warrick led with 19 points and Sam Vinson had 15.

What a difference a year makes

Last year, UC was held to 11 points in the second half at NKU's Truist Arena, shooting just 4-of-29 and losing by 13 points after leading by four at halftime.

Lakhin for the lead

It was almost eight minutes into the game when UC took its first lead with Lakhin sinking a 3-pointer at the top of the key for a 15-12 advantage. The Bearcats led the rest of the way though NKU was within four at the last media timeout of the first half at the 3:05 mark.

Hustle plays

The Bearcats then busted out a 12-2 run to end the half thanks to hustle on both ends of the court from starters Thomas and John Newman. The 45-31 halftime edge was their largest lead to that point. It came with Ody Oguama on the bench after picking up two fouls in 11 seconds just six minutes into the contest and Josh Reed on the bench with three personals.

It came on an afternoon when 7-1 Sage Tolentino was out injured plus 7-foot Aziz Bandaogo and 6-11 Jamille Reynolds were still sidelined as they battle the NCAA for eligibility.

Lead extension

The Bearcat lead went from 14 at the half to as many as 24 points in the game when Simas Lukošius hit his first three-pointer.

UC had the advantage from the perimeter and on the boards. The Bearcats were 10-for-27 on trifectas while holding NKU to 4-of-20. UC outrebounded the Norse 45-30.

Under Wes Miller, they're now 29-8 when making eight or more treys and 37-5 when outrebounding their opponent.

Records

UC goes to 4-0 on the season while NKU drops to 1-3.

Other losses for the Norse have been against Middle Tennessee and Washington, which just recently defeated Xavier by three in Las Vegas.

Who's got next?

UC's back home with Georgia Tech Wednesday night at 7 p.m. while NKU will host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi the same night in Highland Heights at 6 p.m..

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How Cincinnati Bearcat basketball avenged last season's upset at NKU