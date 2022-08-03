Takeaways from the Steelers Thursday training camp practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers braved the heat on Thursday for another training camp practice. Here are our big takeaways as the Steelers took the pads off for this one.

Levi Wallace misses practice

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Projected starting cornerback Levi Wallace missed Thursday’s practice with an illness.

Veterans took a break from the heat

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Several key veterans including linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive tackle Cam Heyward took a day off in the 90-plus degree heat.

Mike Tomlin thinking player safety

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Mike Tomlin spoke to NFL Network and made himself clear that he supports the idea of players wearing the guardian caps in practice to help reduce the risk of concussions.

Mitch Trubisky looked sharp

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

It seems that every practice a different quarterback stands out and on Thursday it was Mitch Trubisky. Good decision making and plenty of zip on his throws. Also broke off a couple of nice runs.

Still no work for Najee Harris

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Aside from catching a few passes standing near the sideline on a play-action drill, Harris continued to rest his injured foot.

Anthony Miller fields seven punts

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Miller set the new bar in the punt return challenge when he hauled in seven footballs on punts before dropping No. 8.

