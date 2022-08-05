Takeaways from the Steelers Thursday training camp practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers put the pads back on for Thursday’s training camp practice and the team got a pair of starters back in the fold. Here are five big takeaways from practice.

Diontae Johnson gets paid

The biggest news out of practice was that wide receiver Diontae Johnson agreed to a two-year contract extension and re-joined his team in all activities. Johnson is talent and it looked like he hadn’t missed a beat during his hold-in.

Minkah Fitzpatrick returns to practice

The Steelers also got starting free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick back on the field Thursday. Fitzpatrick had been on the NFI list with a wrist injury but he was activated off the list and can start preparing for the team’s first preseason game.

Lightning cuts practice short

The Steelers had to cut practice short on Thursday due to lightning in the area. Head coach Mike Tomlin said in his post practice press conference they respect the lightning so they cut off practice.

Young defensive line showing promise

It is great seeing young defensive linemen like DeMarvin Leal and Khalil Davis getting quality reps. The more active bodies the Steelers have on the defenisve line the further it goes toward improving that run defense.

Cam Sutton suffers injury

Cornerback Cam Sutton suffered what Tomlin called a lower body injury and missed a part of practice. Tomlin noted he’s being evaluated.

