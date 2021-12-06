Takeaways from the Steelers huge win over the Ravens

Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good. The Pittsburgh Steelers were a bit of both on Sunday and that’s why this team is now 6-5-1 and its playoff hopes remain on life support. Here are our big takeaways from the win.

Pat Freiermuth can be Mark Andrews

Make no mistake, rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth has every bit the talent Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has. Pittsburgh still just hasn’t figured out a way to use him properly yet. Maybe it won’t happen this season but watching him operate on Sunday when the Steelers went no-huddle, you see that his ceiling is very very high.

Keep the run game simple

Watching the run game go through highs and lows on Sunday, one thing became clear. The more simplistic the coaches keep things for the offensive line, the better things go. When asked to do a lot of pulling and shifts, things get really ugly really fast. Late in the game, when running back Najee Harris got going the playcalling went very basic and Harris did the rest.

No huddle works, so let's do it more

How many weeks have we watched the Steelers offense get sparked by the no-huddle and the coaches still seem resistant to it? If the Steelers don’t start working more tempo into the offense, then the coaches just aren’t committed to getting the most out of this unit. It’s clear it is how Ben Roethlisberger works best and no one knows this offense better than him.

T.J. Watt might not be human

How many players can take a week off of practice while recovering from COVID-19 and get 3.5 sacks against one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the NFL? I never cease to be amazed at just how good Watt is and he’s still getting better.

Defensive line is still a problem

After the game, defensive tackle Cam Heyward praised his linemates but the reality is this group is not any good. Yes, Chris Wormley had an inspired game rushing the passer but they seriously lack athleticism and strength and on Sunday got bailed out by the outside linebackers and defensive backs. When the Steelers go to the offseason, getting better up front must be a top priority.

Why is this team so inconsistent?

Whether it is quarter to quarter or week to week, it is still a mystery as to why this team is so up and down in terms of energy and effort. On Sunday it felt a lot like the energy and effort were there for much of the game but the team is just so thin at some positions it is nearly impossible to keep up for 60 minutes.

Still not a playoff team

The Steelers played a great game but they have painted themselves into a corner in terms of the playoffs. Despite being 6-5-1, the Steelers are still on the outside looking in as the No. 9 team. But if we are being fair, this team doesn’t have the look of a playoff winner even on its best day. It took a gutsy call gone wrong by the Ravens to secure this win.

