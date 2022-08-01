Takeaways from the Steelers first week of training camp practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers took a much-needed training camp rest on Sunday and will hit the ground running on Monday in full pads. Let’s look back at that first week with our takeaways.

The defense is still great

We won’t know until the defense lines up against opponents in live action but it feels like the improvements this defense made are going to pay off in run defense. The addition of players like linebacker Myles Jacks, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and safety Damontae Kazee are going to reap real rewards this season.

Rookie wide receivers stepping up

Every practice rookie wide receivers Calvin Austin III and George Pickens showed off for the fans and media in attendance. Pittsburgh is the best team in the league at loading up on wide receiver talente outside the first round and this season looks to be no different.

Mason Rudolph accepting the challenge

The best quarterback on the roster after one week isn’t Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett. Veteran Mason Rudolph has looked better than both newcomers and isn’t going down without a fight.

